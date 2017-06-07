- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This weekend, June 10th and 11th, a vegan and organic food market will take place at Lagoon from 11AM to 8PM. Located on Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, the Lagoon complex will host several food and drink stalls for all vegan tastes, including veggie burgers and versions of traditional Brazilian finger foods.

One of the participants in the event is BerlinerHaus, an restaurant founded by Selim Humbaraci, a German chef who has lived in Brazil for eight years. This weekend, Humbaraci and his Brazilian partner, Bruno Maia, will put the traditional Berlin food menu aside to offer to the visitors a veggie quinoa wrap with lemon vinaigrette.

The restaurant Açougue Vegano will bring their most creative recipes for Brazilian finger food to the event, with vegan versions of the classic “coxinha” and quibe”, made of soy and jackfruit instead of meat. Veggie burger and shitake kafta will also be included on their menu.

Other participants at the event are Veguita, with a burger made of natural vegan ingredients; Le Bon Veg, selling homemade coconut milk, Brazil nuts, cashew nuts and almonds; Gastropoema, which will offer homemade fruit jams; ALIV Aromaterapia, with vegan and therapeutic cosmetics; and Vegui Delícias, which will bring a vegan version of the traditional Brazilian feijoada.

In addition, the market will promote a yoga class, a papier-mache workshop for children and a workshop on reusing food in different recipes.

All the drinks will be served in eco-friendly glasses by Meu Copo Eco, and the Ciclo Orgânico cooperative will be responsible for collecting the organic residues.

The event has the support of Eflorescer Social Project, group Arte de Viver and Lixo Zero Movement.

What: Circuito Vegano e Orgânico

When: this weekend – June 10th and 11th – 11AM to 8PM

Where: Lagoon – Av. Borges de Medeiros, 1424 – Lagoa – Tel: (21) 2529-5300

Entrance: FREE