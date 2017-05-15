- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – The 12th edition of RioHarpFestival promotes free harp concerts in Rio de Janeiro until July 1st. The shows happen every day, in nine different venues situated in Centro and Zona Sul (South Zone).

The audience will have the opportunity to appreciate the most diverse instrumental music, with artists from Scotland, Italy, Japan, Belgium, Colombia and many from Brazil. Since May 1st, the event has been promoting over 100 music encounters, where both young and experienced harp artists gather on the stage.

Embracing musical diversity, different harp schools and styles will show the audience that the instrument is not limited to classical music at all: genres like pop and rock, and even African, Celtic and Indian music will be present on the festival. Group Les Alisees, Edith Gasteiger, Diane Pauvert and Massimo Cusato are some of the musicians who are still to play in the event.

Besides taking place in the post cards of Corcovado, Jockey Club, Yatch Club, Fiscal Island and AquaRio, this year’s edition will also have Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, Centro Cultural Justiça Federal, the Army Museum and National Library as venues.

RioHarpFestival is the largest harps event in Brazil and one of the world’s largest harp festivals. It was born as a branch of the “Music Project at the Museum” in its autumn concerts. Consolidated in Rio’s cultural agenda, RioHarpFestival became a solid and continuous career cultural product, presenting to the public established names of the harp.

In addition to Rio de Janeiro, it expands to São Paulo, Paraná, Minas Gerais, Northeast and comes to Portugal and Spain, which leverages its importance in the world of the harp scene.

To see the full program, click here.

What: RioHarpFestival

When: Until July 1st

Where: Multiple locations across Rio, see RioHarpFestival site.

Entrance: Free