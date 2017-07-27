- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This weekend, July 29th and 30th, Arco do Teles presents the In Rock Festival, where nine independent Brazilian rock bands will perform. Besides the live music, the second edition of In Rock brings two DJs, magazine and comics strands, food stalls, among other attractions.

Opening the event on Saturday, July 29th, at 9PM, will be Dixie Heaven, a Brazilian metal band from Caxias, in Rio’s State, formed by Villu Castelo (vocals), Cesar Tavares (bass), Edward Iurich (guitars), Fran Castelo (guitars) and Murilo Marinho (drums).

Dixie Heaven promises to enthrall the metal lovers with its music, influenced by bands like Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden.

At 10PM, the trio Rock’n’Roll Gang, from Friburgo (in the mountain range of Rio’s State), goes up on the stage to play the best of hard rock. Following, Carioca band Motorgun presents its blues-based hard/heavy rock at 11PM.

Directly from Santa Catarina, in Brazil’s South, the Insurgentes band performs at 12PM, making the audience have a blast with its crossover thrash rock music, inspired by legends like Suicidal Tendencies, Nuclear Assault, Voivod and Dead Kennedys.

Sunday’s line-up starts with the Carioca bands “Ovo Rosa com Cachaça” (Pink egg with cachaça), Union Jack and Drenna, which respectively play at 6PM, 7PM and 8PM. Following, band Metalcarbono brings a heavy metal show to Arco do Teles at 9PM.

Blues and funk music will also attend to In Rock festival on Sunday, with Laranjelectric playing American black music from 10PM. Influenced by names like Buddy Guy, Al Green, Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, the band will present a refined repertoire of American black music, from gospel to soul.

On both days of event, the stage becomes a true rock dance floor after the shows, with DJs Marcello Lattari and Storm running the pick ups. Besides the musical attractions, the event includes the food strands Doçura Com Amor, Fafnirs Hidromel and Zona Sul da Zona Norte Food Truck; the comic books’ stall Ota Assunção Gibis e Revistas Mad; and a bodypiercing and tattoo stall with Fineline.

Children are also welcome to the festival, which will offer special activities like face painting and musical games. The In Rock Festival is free until 10PM on Saturday, July 29th, and until 5PM on Sunday, July 30th.

What: In Rock Festival 2

When: This weekend – July 29th (from 9PM) and July 30th (from 6PM)

Where: Expaço XV – Travessa do Comércio, 113 – Centro

Entrance: FREE until 10PM on Saturday, and 5PM on Sunday. R$10 afterwards.