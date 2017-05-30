- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Cine Jóia in Copacabana hosts ‘Mostra Jóias do Cinema Alemão’ through Wednesday (May 31st) with seven German films being displayed for the first time in a Brazilian movie theater. Organized in partnership with the Goethe Institute the event aims to promote German culture with Rio audiences.

One of the participating films is Andre Singer’s “Night Will Fall”, which attempts to portray the cruelty of the holocaust. Released in 2015, most of the film was originally recorded in 1945, bringing real images of Jewish survivors found by allied troops in the concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen.

Because of its strong scenes and delicate subject, the original documentary, produced by famous British filmmaker Hitchcock, has been censured heavily over the last seventy years.

Immigration is the theme of two other productions being screened in the event. In “The Ocean’s Color”, directed by Maggie Peren, a German tourist help refugees in the Canary Islands to escape from the frontier’s police. In Fatih Akin’s “Solino”, an Italian family decides to begin a new life in prosperous and promising Germany, where adapting to a new culture becomes a challenge.

On the two last days of the event (May 30th and 31st), Cine Jóia will exhibit “Welcome to Germany”, by Yasemin Samdereli, about Germany’s post-World War II period of economic recovery, “Baal” by Volker Schlöndorff is about a poet not understood by his society; Ostwind”, by Katja von Garnier, on a girl’s passion about horses; Stefan Jäger’s comedy “Beautiful Horizon”; and the above mentioned “Night Will Fall” and “The Ocean’s Color”.

Mostra Jóias do Cinema Alemão is curated by Cine Jóia’s production team, which has been awarded by Rio de Janeiro Cinema Critics Association in 2014. The sessions for the festival cost R$8.

What: Mostra Jóias do Cinema Alemão

When: May 18th through May 31st (click here to check time details)

Where: Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 680 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2236-5624

Entrance: R$8