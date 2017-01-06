- Advertisement -

By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Espaço Ecolounge, located along Barra beach, will host special entertainment every evening this weekend, beginning tonight on Friday, January 6th.

This weekend is part of the space’s summer weekend program, where members of the public can take advantage of free entry, artisanal food, craft beer and live music in a beachside setting.

This weekend, the space will be open from 4PM until 10:30 PM on Friday, and from 10AM to 10:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Espaço Ecolounge’s line-up this weekend will provide visitors with a selection of live music. DJ Nano is scheduled to kick off the weekend’s music on Friday, January 6th, with a mix of electronic and Brazilian song choices.

Nitéroi group Projeto Sublime, who formed in 2011 and blend reggae, ska and punk, will continue the entertainment with an evening performance on Saturday, January 7th. On Sunday, January 8th, Seu Fobica will bring a Bahian musical influence to wrap up the weekend at Espaço Ecolounge.

In addition to live music and a beautiful setting, several gourmet food trucks will participate in this weekend’s events at Espaço Ecolounge. This weekend, attendees will beable to choose between Steak Me’s skewers, DeliSanduba’s sausage sandwiches and croquettes, and craft beer from Krug Bier.

Espaço Ecolounge also promises to be a family-friendly way to relax on the evenings of summer weekends, with a wooden playground for children which is open until 5PM and is supervised by monitors for R$20 per hour.

Located on the stretch that divides Marapendi lagoon and Barra beach, Espaço Ecolounge is a space for Barra residents to relax in the area’s surrounding landscape.

In addition to access to weekend events throughout the summer, Espaço Ecolounge also offers sport and leisure activities including Stand Up Paddleboard and sailing, plus sailing equipment storage.

The space also serves the public and local residents with a selection of convenience stores and a ferry service to a nearby private beach for members.

What: Rio Summer Point

Where: Espaço Ecolounge, Av. Lúcio Costa 8300, Barra

When: Friday January 6th, 4PM – 10:30 PM, and 10AM – 10:30 PM Saturday, January 7th and Sunday, January 8th

Entrance: Free