By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – After the success of the first edition, the Festival Cervejeiro Carioca (FCC) returns to the Casa da Polônia, in Laranjeiras, on April 8th and 9th, bringing together again specialty beers, first-class cuisine, independent fashion and lots of music, with DJs and live bands.

The first edition was held on January 14th and 15th and received more than 2,800 people according to organizers. In all, nine independent micro-breweries brought their labels to wash down dozens of culinary options, varying from Arabic, Polish and German dishes, sandwiches and sweets.

For this upcomming edition the beer labels will be: BierTeria, Candanga, Cervejaria Condessa, Cervejaria Carioca, Cervejaria Labirinto, Cerveja Secreta – Artesanal, CervejáRio + Bodebrown, Contrabando beertruck + Old School Cervejaria, Hija de Punta, Matumbier cervejas, Especiais, O MOTIM, Cervejaria RadicAle, Trópica Brewing Co., W-kattz Cervejaria, and Wieninger Brasil.

Speaking to Beer Art magazine about the first event, Samuel Shor, one of the organizers along with Diogo Amaral, said, “It was a very positive experience because the public, who are increasingly interested in beer, have a chance to understand how the beverage is made and to know that it is possible to do it even at home. Has grown stronger over the past year.”

As in the previous edition, the FCC will share the space with Silo Criativo, which will once again bring together some of the leading names of Rio’s independent fashion scene. The curator of the event is the businesswoman and printmaker Tatiana Ribeiro de Castro, founder of the brand Malha (Cloth) and an integral part of the collaborative fashion space.

The musical program of the second edition of the festival is also set, following the same model of the previous event, with DJs and bands. Over the weekend, DJ Saddam as well as Renato Edde will keep the beats throughout the day. The stage will have bands Jack ‘N’ Coke Rock Band on Saturday (April 8th), and the Grecco Band on Sunday (9th).

What: 2nd Festival Cervejeiro Carioca Beer Festival

When: April 8th and 9th, from 1PM to 10PM

Where: Casa da Polônia – Rua das Laranjeiras, 540 – Laranjeiras

Entrance: FREE