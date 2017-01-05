- Advertisement -

By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Open-air culinary and cultural fair ‘Rio Je T’aime’ will take place next weekend in Pier Mauá, in Rio de Janeiro’s newly renovated Zona Portuária (Port Zone). The free event will run from 12 Noon to 6PM on Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th.

The pop-up fair boasts numerous cultural workshops and activities, in addition to a variety of culinary delicacies available from twenty participating chefs and promises to be a fun-filled, family-friendly event.

Guaranteeing a range of innovative cuisines, the event has confirmed the participation of chefs including Zela Brum, chef and patissiere of Cozinha da Zela, Belgian chef Fred de Maeyer and Bruno Karraz, who makes and sells vegan sorbets from organic fruit in biodegradable cassava containers.

Cultural workshops will serve as the event’s entertainment portion, with urban gardening, henna, mask-making and tai chi among the diverse activities on offer. Children aged three to thirteen will also be able to sign up to a special healthy cooking and eating workshop, but should sign up in advance of the event.

Later in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday there will be music provided by local artists. ‘Bantu Over Jazz’ and La Belle Music will perform live shows, plus there will be a DJ set from ‘Rio Je T’aime’ offering the best of current French music and a forró dance class.

The fair will be located in the Touring Club building, on Avenida Rodrigo Alves, with local museums, the Olympic Boulevard, Eduardo Kobra’s murals and the picturesque Guanabara Bay forming a unique and lively backdrop.

‘Rio Je T’aime’ is a celebration of the ongoing cultural connection between Rio de Janeiro and France, which began with the French Cultural Mission to Rio de Janeiro two hundred years ago.

Originally conceived by local entrepreneur Danni Camilo, a partner of Botafogo restaurant Miam Miam, producers Anna Cozan and Damien Ladaret, and chef of Crepe Nouveau Olivier Cozan, the fair attracts some of the city’s most celebrated French-Carioca culinary collaborations.

What: ‘Rio Je T’aime’ Culinary and Culture Fair

Where: Pier Mauá, Avenida Rodrigues Alves, 10, Zona Portuária

When: Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th, 12PM until 6PM

Entrance: Free