By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This week, Brazil sees the Dia Nacional de Choro (National Choro Day), celebrating one of its most iconic musical genres. Joining in with festivities, Rio will revive its party train Sunday, April 23rd, running a special service between Central and the city’s Zona Norte (North Zone) with live choro musicians playing inside.

Now in its fifth year, the Trem do Choro (Choro Train) will once again travel through the city in celebration of National Choro Day, which also falls on April 23rd. Filled with live musicians, drink vendors and party-goers ready to dance and sing along to their favorite songs, the train departs from Central at 9:30 AM.

The Trem do Choro will make two stops during its trip. The first of these will be Olaria station where those on board will descend to Praça Ramos Figueira for a traditional roda de choro from Movimento Cultural 100% Suburbano, in front of the Pixinguinha Reduto.

Travelers will then return to the train, and continue to Penha station. Joel Nascimento, one of the movement’s principal names from the 60s through to the 80s, will treat visitors to some of the genre’s best offerings.

Nascimento’s show will be followed by Movimento Choro Suburbano. The group’s performance will also commemorate who will also celebrate legendary Brazilian instrumental musician Pixinguinha, who was born 120 years ago this week.

A similar party was recently held in December’s National Samba Day, where the ‘Trem do Samba’ traversed a similar route in celebration of a century of samba music in Brazil.

The event, which will run from 9:30 AM until just after midday, is likely to be popular, so those interested in attending are advised to contact the Trem do Choro’s Facebook page for further details about attending.

The Instituto Moraes Salles will also commemorate Pixinguinha’s birth, with two special shows this weekend. On Saturday April 22nd, the art gallery will hold a special roda de choro in its garden at 8PM, and on Sunday there will be a special performance from musicians Nailor Proveta and Cristóvão Bastos in the auditorium, with the help of vocalist Áurea Martins.

More information on Instituto Moraes Salles’s full Pixinguinha program is available via their website.