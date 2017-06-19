- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Since June 15th, the Museu da Imagem e do Som, in Jardim Europa, São Paulo, has hosted the exhibition “Steve Jobs, o Visionario” (Steve Jobs, the Visionary), dedicated to the founder of American company Apple, one of the world leaders from the technology sector.

Until August 20th, over two hundred items will be displayed in the museum, with the aim of sharing Jobs’ way of thinking. The exhibition brings a variety of pieces from both the entrepreneur‘s personal and professional lives, including photos, journalistic reports, films and the first Apple’s products released in the market.

Visitors will have the opportunity to get deep into Jobs’ mind in the exhibition, which is organized in six narrative parts: spirituality, innovation, competition, failure, business and dream. Each section offers the viewer a unique experience on a different aspect of Jobs’ life.

Among the exhibition’s highlights is Apple 1, the first Apple’s computer, produced in 1976. It is considered the most valuable Apple’s piece, being acquired in November 2010 for US$213,600. Today, the computer is worth three times the 2010 price.

Another object being featured is Lisa, the first personal computer to have a mouse and a graphic interface. Released in 1983, Lisa is actually considered one of Apple’s biggest failures. In addition, the exhibition includes a room with unreleased photos of Jobs in his daily life, by photographer Jean Pigozzi.

Steve Jobs is considered a great visionary in the technology universe, especially for the invention of the iPhone, iPod and the Mac computer. He died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 56, but his legacy in the digital era is widely acknowledged by society.

What: Steve Jobs, o Visionário

When: June 15th – August 20th. See venue to check time details.

Where: Museu da Imagem e do Som de São Paulo (MIS-SP) – Avenida Europa, 158 – Jardim Europa – Tel: (11) 2117-4777

Entrance: R$5 – R$18