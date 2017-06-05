- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Celebrating the World Environment Day (Dia Mundial do Meio Ambiente) on June 5th, Pão de Açucar (The Sugarloaf) is promoting variety of free activities from 10:30 AM to 5PM. In addition to screening 29 environment-related short movies, the program includes a reforestation trail and a vegetable garden workshop.

A short film exhibition of environmental issues will happen from 12PM to 5PM, at Morro da Urca (Urca Mountain) Amphitheater.

In addition to the film exhibition, the Amphitheater will display the photo project “Amazônia Adentro” (The Amazon’s Interior). Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the most beautiful scenes from the Amazon Forest through 3D glasses.

The reforestation trail plans to mobilize people of all ages to plant around forty seedlings of original species from the Atlantic Forest. The activities will take place on a trail about a 45 minute walk that starts in Cláudio Coutinho Runway.

From 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM, the pedagogical project “Educa Bondinho” (Cable Car Educates) takes students from both public and private schools to the Urca Hill to participate on a vegetable garden workshop. The activity is open to every Sugarloaf visitor, and participants will receive greens and organic fertilizers.

The free activities happening at Morro da Urca do not include the cable car to the Sugarloaf peak. However, Cariocas and Rio residents have discount if a document with photo or proof of residence is showed in the entrance.

The World Environment Day event has the support of NGO SOS Mata Atlântica, Akatu Institute and Conservação Nacional.

What: World Environment Day at the Sugarloaf

When: June 5th – 10:30 AM to 5PM

Where: Morro da Urca, Pão de Açúcar – Urca – Tel: (21) 2546-8433

Entrance: FREE (cable car: R$0 – R$80. Click here to check discounts for Cariocas and Rio residents)