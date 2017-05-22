- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Starting on May 17th the Centro Cultural da Justiça Federal (CCJF) in Centro hosts the 10th edition of FotoRio, an international photography event in Rio de Janeiro that exhibits the work of eight different contemporary artists. The exhibitions are open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 12AM to 7PM and run until July 2nd.

Curated by Milton Guran, the ten-year-old event invited photographers from different countries with very diverse artistic perspectives.

The event includes work by Brazilian photographer Alice Kohler’s “Áfricas”, French artist Jean-Jacques Moles’ “Às portas do Benim” (At Benim’s doors) and also Brazilian Luiz Frota’s “Dicotomia do contato – a revolução do Wi-Fi em Cuba” (Dichotomy of contact – the Wi-Fi revolution in Cuba).

The exhibitions of Brazilian artists Ana Carolina Fernandes and Kitty Paranaguá are also worth the visit, with both projects depicting social issues in Rio de Janeiro. Through her aerial photos, Fernandes denounces the pollution caused by the massive amount of sewer disposed in Guanabara Bay.

Paranaguá’s much anticipated exhibition is a result of her one-year experience snapping photos of characters in Rio’s favelas, like Pavão Pavãozinho, Complexo do Alemão, Providência, Tavares Bastos and Chapéu Mangueira.

Organizers say the purpose of FotoRio is to value photography as a cultural heritage, giving visibility to classic collections and to the contemporary photographic production, both Brazilian and international. Besides the exhibitions there are courses, seminars, workshops and debates intended to highlight the importance of photography in the social communications.

In addition to CCJF (the main venue), exhibitions and other attractions will happen in Centro Cultural dos Correios (Centro), Atêlie Oriente (Glória), and Ateliê da Imagem (Urca). To check the full program, call Centro Cultural da Justiça Federal: (21) 3261-2550.

What: FotoRio 2017

When: May 17th – July 2nd. Tuesday to Sunday, 12AM – 7PM

Where: Centro Cultural da Justiça Federal – Av. Rio Branco, 241 – Centro, RJ

Entrance: FREE