By Mariana Sales, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – The waters of the Guanabara Bay will be the setting of “Rio Boat Party – Alto Mar” on Saturday, June 10th, from 11AM. Organized by Rio Love Story and DJ Jody King, the daytime event takes place on a 140-man boat that will cruise around the bay stopping off at swimming spots.

The boat will depart from the quiet sea-side neighborhood of Urca, and the party vessel will be serving caipirinhas and have a barbecue for everyone on board. The music will be a mix of Brazilian sounds, including bossa nova, samba and Carioca funk as the party gets going.

Swedish expatriate in Rio and founder of Rio Love Story, Tavi Norén, believes that the party is a way of bringing visitors and the Carioca culture together. “The goals of the event are to show the guests a side of Rio not seen by so many: Rio de Janeiro looking from the sea, which offers spectacular views over the beaches of Niteroi, Guanabara Bay, Arpoador,” he states.

On board, there will also be stand-up paddle boards, kayaks and inflatables for playing in the water. At the end of the day, the boat will sail back to Urca during the sunset, offering one of the most beautiful views around Rio.

The party is also an opportunity for organizer Jody King, a British expatriate who works as a tour guide, DJ and photographer, to say goodbye to his friends before embarking on a long trip to Europe.

“I am super excited for this [event] as Rio is crying out for a good boat party,” Kind says. “There is only a night-time boat party on Monday nights in Rio, which specifically only targets tourists, and because it is at night, there is no swimming, kayaking, barbecue or beautiful views of the landscape from the boat.”

King adds, “In this city we are shocked this is not already happening here, it is the perfect city and setting for this party. We know that the locals and tourists alike are going to love this, and it will become something big that Tavi and I will work on here in Rio.”

Tickets are for sale online. Those who buy them in advance will have their place reserved, otherwise it is a first come first served basis on the day of the event.

What: Rio Boat Party – Alto Mar

When: 11AM to 7PM on Saturday, June 10th

Where: Quadrado da Urca – Urca – Tel: (21) 99620-1948

Entrance: R$100, pre-sale online guarantees entrance, space is limited