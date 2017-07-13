- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – This Thursday, July 13th, Rio celebrates the Rock World Day, a tribute to the most transgressive, contesting and paradigm-breaking of all music genres. Although it is a one-day official celebration, rock’n’roll fans will find diverse rock attractions all over Rio de Janeiro through this weekend, from live music to karaoke parties.

The World Rock Day was originally suggested by the American singer Phil Collins, inspired by the Live Aid, an epic event that gathered plenty of rock stars on July 13th, in 1985, aimed at raising funds to address the Ethiopia’s starvation.

This initiation promoted two massive simultaneous shows, one in London (UK) and one in Philadelphia (USA). In total, the event raised around US$280 million dollars, gathering rock legends like Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, Sting, Santana, Mick Jagger, Led Zeppelin, among others.

Curiously, Brazil is the only country that truly adhered to the Rock World Day. Even though rock’n’roll is not known as Brazilian’s favorite music genre, the country has a vibrant rock scene, with bands of which popularity and notoriety overpass generations, like Legião Urbana, Cazuza, Cássia Eller, Raul Seixas, Barão Vermelho and Os Mutantes.

From tonight to Sunday, July 16th, many are the pubs, bars and clubs offering attractions exclusively dedicated to the Rock Day. Following are some of the best rock’n’roll celebrations happening in Rio:

Anna Lu (Grajaú)

Situated in the greenest neighborhood of Zona Norte, Joe & Mary Gastrobar invites tonight the singer Anna Lu to open the house’s project “Rock Ladies”. Followed by percussionist and DJ Fábio ACM, Anna Lu presents to the audience the best of Brazilian and international rock music, like Pretenders, Cranberries, Beatles, Rita Lee, Alanis Morrisette, The Doors, among others.

What: Anna Lu

When: this Thursday, July 13th – 7PM

Where: Rua Barão do Bom Retiro, 2266 – Grajaú – Tel: (21) 96549-5028

Entrance: see venue to check details

Painkiller & Battle Hymns (Tijuca)

Two great cover bands will perform at Calabouço Bar tonight, the coolest rock spot in Tijuca. The band Painkiller goes up on the stage to honor the British band Judas Priest, one of the Heavy Metal music legends. The band Battle Hymns debuts at Calabouço with a tribute to the New Yorker band Manowar, another Heavy Metal giant.

What: Painkiller & Battle Hymns

When: this Thursday, July 13th – 8PM

Where: Rua Felipe Camarão, 130 – Tijuca – Tel: (21) 2268-7014

Entrance: R$10 – R$15

Wieninger Rocks (Centro)

The German brewery promotes a tribute to the rock music with singer Carla Pecorelli, who will bring to the show classics from the 1970s and 1980s, with unusual musical arrangements.

What: Wieninger Rocks

When: this Thursday, July 13th – 7PM

Where: Rua Santana, 141 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2507-7739

Entrance: R$10

Frequencia Fest (Lapa)

Teatro Odisséia celebrates the Rock World Day with the first edition of Frequencia Fest, a party that will include a debate on the history of rock, followed by three shows of Carioca indie rock bands: Kid Le Chat, bringing the Synth Pop style; Os Carburadores (The Carburetors), which will play Surfabilly music; and Headline Rats, performing an Irish Punk Hardcore show. Closing the party will be the College Rock party’s DJs.

What: Frequencia Fest

When: this Thursday, July 13th – 7PM

Where: Avenida Mem de Sá, 66 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2226-9691

Entrance: R$10 – R$40

Matanza Fest (Lapa)

Brazilian band Matanza invites every hardcore lover to lose control at the Matanza Fest, taking place at Circo Voador on this Saturday, July 15th.

What: Matanza Fest

When: Saturday, July 15th – 11PM

Where: Rua dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2533-0354

Entrance: see venue to check details

Rock Season #1 (Lapa)

The first edition of the Rock Season festival opens in style tonight, inviting the bands Stereophant and Na Panela to perform at La Eskina’s stage. The festival will happen every Thursday through the first week of August, gathering artists from the Rio’s independent rock scene.

What: Rock Season #1

When: this Thursday, July 13th – August 3rd – 6PM

Where: Avenida Mem de Sá, 61 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 99565-8069

Entrance: R$15 – R$25

Rock Brasil 35 Anos (Glória)

This Saturday, July 15th, it is time to celebrate the authentic Brazilian rock music, with traditional bands Frejat, Humberto Gessinger, Blitz and Plebe Rude performing at Marina da Glória.

What: Rock Brasil 35 Anos

When: Saturday, July 15th – 7PM

Where: Avenida Infante Dom Henrique, s/n – Glória – Tel: (21) 2555-2200

Entrance: see venue to check details

Dia Mundial do Rock (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bukowski, the coolest and trendiest rock bar in town, promotes a massive rock party with karaoke, live music and DJs playing a precious line-up of the genre. The party includes the raffle of an Epiphone guitar and other rock items.

What: Dia Mundial do Rock (Rock World Day)

When: this Thursday, July 13th – 6:30 PM

Where: Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55

Dia Mundial do Rock (Ipanema)

Known as one of the oldest and most traditional rock bars in Zona Sul, Empório 37 celebrates the World Rock Day with a free rock party, inviting DJ Tchaos to spin the best of the genre on the dance floor, like Elvis, The Beatles, The Who, Janis Joplin, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, among many others.

What: Dia Mundial do Rock (The Rock World Day)

When: this Thursday, July 13th – 8PM

Where: Rua Maria Quitéria, 37 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3813-2526

Entrance: FREE

Dia do Rock (Leblon)

The English pub Lord Jim, in Leblon, will celebrate the date with the band Amigos do Adolfo (Adolfo’s friend), which will play great rock classics starting from 9PM.

What: Dia do Rock (The Rock Day)

When: this Thursday, July 13th – 6PM

Where: Rua Paul Redfern, 44 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: see venue to check details