- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda – Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Burger fans are getting ready for the tastiest event in town this weekend. On Sunday, May 28th, Rio will be hosting the World Burger Day, with chefs from restaurants, food trucks and cafés across the city serving exclusive burger recipes, specially created for this homage to the hamburger.

Officially a one-day event, several burger houses have been celebrating the World Burger Day since the middle of the month. This is the case for participating restaurants of Burger Fest 2017, an event that from May 12th to May 28th is happening at over 150 venues in Rio, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and Porto Alegre.

In Rio de Janeiro, more than forty eateries are participating, venues like Mama Shelter, in Santa Teresa; Hell’s Burger, in Botafogo; Copacabana Palace’s Pérgula; Social Wieninger, in Centro, among others.

On its sixth edition, Burger Fest 2017 also offers vegan burger options at some locations. Alex Herzog, chef at House-Café Bistrô, at Barra, prepared the Falafel Veggie Burger (made of chickpeas) specially for the festival: “We wanted to make something different. Usually, vegan burgers are made of shiitake, soy or wheat,” says Herzog, who is also including a lamb burger in the House-Café Bistrô menu.

Ipanema will also host its own World Burger Day celebration. Taking place at Nossa Senhora da Paz square (situated at Nossa Senhora da Paz Metro Station), the seventh edition of “Ipanema Urbana” culinary market will happen on May 27th and 28th (this weekend), from 12AM to 10PM.

Diverse restaurants like Ossos, Gastrobike and Joe’s Pub, will be present at Ipanema Urbana. The forty food stalls will offer a range of options beyond burgers, such as brownies, crepes, home-made beers, juices and sausages. Band Black Monkees will be playing rock music during the event.

“Rio is not only a beach city. We have to bring life to our public squares. On each new edition, the participant brands gain more [understanding of] the visitors, who transform Ipanema Urbana and Nossa Senhora da Paz square into a meeting venue, for old and new friends,” declares Patricia Cancela, one of the organizers.

At Ipanema Urbana, one can also find attractions for the children, like face-painting workshop and games. Pets are also welcome, with a stand offering free Pet Chef’s natural treats, for both dogs and cats.

What: World Burger Day in Rio

When: May 12th – May 28th (see venues to check time)

Where: Praça Nossa Senhora da Paz, Ipanema – Rio de Janeiro (Ipanema Urbana). Click here to check all Burger Fest 2017 venues in Rio.

Entrance: FREE