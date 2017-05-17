- Advertisement -

By Beatriz Miranda, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Through next Saturday (May 20th), the National Circus School presents its first Biennial, where the Circus Arts Technical Course students will perform their own creations. The free event will take place at the National Circus School, in Praça da Bandeira in Centro, everyday at 7:30 PM.

The 54 students will present eight circus spectacles, the result of their work developed during the semester under the direction of Roberto Magro, art direction of Pedro Paulo Arruda and musical direction of D’Alessandro Moreira. Besides, the artists will present their research projects, oriented by the National Circus School professors.

The Biennial’s artistic works have been developed with the collaboration of many art institutions from all over the world, like Escuela de Artes Urbanas Rosario (Argentina), Ecuator’s Social Circus, Canada Circus School, National Centre for Circus Arts (England), Escuela la Carampa de Circo (Spain), École du Cirque Julius Verne (France), among others.

Arts National Foundation, of which National Circus School is part of, affirms that “this Biennial plays a very important role, showing the circus community and the society the result of public investment in the professional formation of circus artists, part of Circus National School institutional mission”.

The spectacles that are still to be presented until Friday (May 19th) are: “Um pintor e uma tela em branco” (A painter and a white canvas); “Re-flexus”; “Isadora”; “Uma cadeira para nós dois” (A chair for the two of us); “Urban cats” and “A partida” (the departure).

On May 20th, last day of the event, the book “Fascínio Circense, Arte e Pedagogia na Escola Nacional de Circo” (Circus Fascination, Art and Pedagogy in Circus National School), by Professor Claudio Aberto dos Santos, will be released at 6:30 PM.

What: I Bienal da Escola Nacional de Circo

When: May 13th to May 20th, 7:30 PM to 10PM

Where: Escola Nacional de Circo – Rua Elpídio Boamorte, s/nº, na Praça da Bandeira, Centro.

Entrance: Free