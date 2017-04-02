- Advertisement -



Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, funk carioca will find its way back to Rio’s historic center, kicking off from 6PM at Arco do Teles.

Arco do Teles presents Baile do Bobzilla tonight, bringing the best of funk to keep you dancing until the early hours. With DJs Rasta, Santhin, Viellas, Léo Bento and Douglas Oliveira, the night will also have special performances from Drémici, Tekinho G-Rap and Calibre 21 to Rio’s historic Centro.

Bringing the biggest hits from Rio’s iconic funk, the night is guaranteed to keep you dancing late into the evening. Entry is free with names on the Facebook event wall.

CLUBS:

Baile do Bobzilla @ ARCO Do TELES (Centro)

Arco do Teles – 7PM

Travessa do Comércio 11 – Centro

Entrance: R$10 with name on the guest list

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Rogê (Lapa)

It’s time to dance as singer Rogê returns for his weekly show at Lapa’s Carioca de Gema. The lively performer will bring the best of samba through his own works and his versions of Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

