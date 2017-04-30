- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – On the eve of the May 1st public holiday, Red Bull Music Academy is set to take over an undisclosed location for an evening of live music and dancing.

The lineup’s spotlight is on British producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist Quantic, and includes beats from African-influenced DJ Tata Ogan and performances from Joutro Mundo/Jonas Rocha, Carrot Green and RádioÁfrica: Sankofa + Lúcio Magano.

The event is free, and those wishing to attend should follow the event’s Facebook page for event and venue updates. There will also be a show from Quantic at Fundição Progresso the following day, on May 1st at 7PM.

CLUBS:

Domingo Ela Não Vai @ ARCO Do TELES (Centro)

Tonight, Arco do Teles presents the Domingo Ela Não Vai party, bringing the best of funk carioca, pop and R&B to the city’s historic centre until the early hours of the morning. Guest DJs will spin throughout the evening, and entrance is just R$5 for those who write their names on the Facebook event page.

Arco do Teles – 7PM

Travessa do Comércio 11 – Centro

Entrance: R$5 with name on the guest list

Tropical Funk with MC Kekel @ Palphita (Centro)

Ahead of the public holiday, Palphita Gávea will host a night of funk carioca with Tropical Funk and MC Kekel. Celebrating rhythms from the Caribbean and Latin America, the club will also have a special performance from MC Kekel and guest DJs will spinning throughout the evening. With an open bar for vodka and beer from 9PM until 11PM, the evening is guaranteed to keep you dancing until the early hours.

Palphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. If paid in advance, R$30 – R$40 (the ticket price includes instant entry and avoids the queue)

Red Bull Music Academy Session apresenta Quantic – Na Rua (Centro)

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Rogê (Lapa)

It’s time to dance as singer Rogê returns for his weekly show at Lapa’s Carioca de Gema. The lively performer will bring the best of samba through his own works and his versions of Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

