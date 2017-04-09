- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Festival 3Rs will have its second and final day across the bay in Niterói today, starting early in the afternoon and continuing on into the evening. Bringing together rap, reggae and rock, the day festival promises a full day of entertainment.

Taking place in the Teatro Popular de Niterói from 2PM, today will feature performances from Rael, rappers Felipe Ret, Oriente and Brazilian musical legend O Rappa later in the evening.

Tickets start at R$40, and more details can be found on the event’s Facebook page. With energetic performers and great music, the evening promises a great atmosphere.

OTHER:

2nd Festival Cervejeiro Carioca (Laranjeiras)

After the success of the first edition, the Festival Cervejeiro Carioca (FCC) returns to the Casa da Polônia, in Laranjeiras, on April 8th and 9th, bringing together again specialty beers, first-class cuisine, independent fashion and lots of music, with DJs and live bands.

Festival Cervejeiro Carioca at Casa da Polônia – 1PM – 10PM

Rua das Laranjeiras, 540 – Laranjeiras – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: FREE

LIVE:

O Rappa e Oriente (Niterói)

Rio’s Festival 3Rs kicks off for the day just across the bay in Niterói, bringing together some of the city’s most legendary rap, rock and reggae artists. With performances from rapper Felipe Ret, Rael, and Oriente, who mixes cuban jazz with blues, rap and Brazilian music to create a unique sound, the festival promises a packed day. O Rappa, award winning musician mixing the festival’s key musical ingredients, rock, reggae, funk, hip hop and samba, will perform at 10PM.

Teatro Popular de Niterói – 2PM

Av. Jornalista Rogério Coelho Neto – Niterói,

Entrance: R$40

CLUBS:

Digitaldubs nas Ruínas – Niver do Jeru @ Instituto Cultural Ruínas (Centro)

Famous Rio afroreggae group Digitaldub return to Instituto Cultural Ruínas this evening for another performance. Tongiht, they will be joined by MCs Jeru and Jota3 for an evening of afroreggae and dub.

Instituto Cultural Ruínas – 6PM

Praça Tiradentes – Centro

Entrance: R$30

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Rogê (Lapa)

It’s time to dance as singer Rogê returns for his weekly show at Lapa’s Carioca de Gema. The lively performer will bring the best of samba through his own works and his versions of Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

