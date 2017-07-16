- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight the legendary samba venue Carioca da Gema brings back their regular Sunday performance by Rogê.

The singer and composer does a show designed for dancing, mixes several rhythms. In the performance repertoire Rogê includes songs by Seu Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan and others, besides his own compositions.

CLUBS:

Secret Party (Centro)

Two dance groups will battle as part of KPopCover, while pop, kpop, hip hop and funk keep everyone moving on the dance floor, and toddynho shots are distributed throughout the party all night.

Espaço XV – 6PM

Travessa do Comércio, 113 – Centro

Entrance: R$10 – R$15

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Rogê (Lapa)

It’s time to dance samba as singer Rogê returns for his weekly show at Lapa’s Carioca de Gema. The lively performer will bring the best of samba through his own works and his versions of Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

OTHERS:

Brunch Club! (Ipanema)

If you are craving for a delicious brunch on your weekend, El Misti Ipanema is the right place to go. On every Saturday and Sunday of July, the hostel promotes the Brunch Club from 9AM to 3PM, pleasing every budget and every taste.

El Misti Ipanema – 9AM to 3PM

Rua Joana Angélica, 47 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3986-1006

Entrance: FREE

—

To have an event included in the daily Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.