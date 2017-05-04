- Advertisement -

Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, the Noir party returns to Palaphita Gavea for the first time since Carnival. Bringing the best of black music, hip hop, trap and R&B, the night attracts a lively crowd ready to dance.

With resident DJ Silvio Rio spinning tunes and special promotions on Heineken until midnight, the evening is sure to be memorable for fans of hip-hop and R&B.

CLUBS:

Veneno Disco (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight. Tonight will bring some of Rio’s best DJs including DJs Beto Artista, Sal and Mariana Pinet spin the best of pop, rock, groove and classic hits from the 80s and 90s.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Noir: Palaphita Quinta (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Noir party with resident DJ Silvio Rio. The Noir at Palaphita Gavea will bring a host of black music with current classics in addition to hip hop, R&B and trap. Promotions will include two for one on Heinekein until midnight.

Palaphita Gavea – 10PM

Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gavea– Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay in advance (R$30 – R$50) to avoid queues.

Love Boat Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the New Mariuzinn Copacabana brings a whole different style of party than its usual ones – a boat party. Price includes transfer from the venue to Marina da Gloria where the boat has a capacity of 120 people. There will be an open bar between 11pm and midnight, and a free distribution of mini pizzas. DJ Caue Campean will be spinning the best of house, electric, reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Tempero Carioca (Lapa)

Tonight Carioca da Gema will host Tempero carioca, an authentic group that brings together experient musicians from over Rio to play the best of samba.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

Késia Estácio (Lapa)

In her show, the artist visits the most various music genres, such as MPB, samba, soul and pop. Tim Maia, Elis Regina, Roberto Carlos, Clara Nunes, Djavan, Milton Nascimento and Lulu Santos are some of her work’s inspirations.

Rio Scenarium – 10:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Irish Beer Soul in Lapa

Diego Noar and his band perform at lapa Irish Pub at the first time, playing the best of soul/funk/samba rock/MPB.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: Free

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

