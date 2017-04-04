- Advertisement -

CLUBS:

Bem Brasil – Rio’s Hostel Party (Gávea)

Bem Brasil is back, rounding up sixty of Rio’s hostels and getting them together for this weekly party. DJ Haron Dufau will be spinnng the best of kuduro, reggaeton, cumbia and hip hop. Promotions will include free caipirinhas from 11PM until 12PM.

00 (Zero Zero) – 11PM

Av. Padre Leonel Franca, 240 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: See venue for more information.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Terça di Som (Lapa)

Tonight Leviano bar in Lapa will host its Terça di Som night, with band Johnny’s playing from 9PM. DJ Aranha will spin during the intervals.

Leviano – 9PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: FREE

Claudinha e o Projeto da Pedra do Sal e Lucas de Moraes (Centro)

To start the night at Rio Scenarium, Claudinha will be joined by Projeta da Pedra do Sal from 7:30 PM, performing the best of samba classics including Elis Regina, João Nogueira, Cartola and Nelson Cavaquinho . Lucas de Moraes will take over from 10:30 PM until the end of the evening with more samba.

Rio Scenarium – 7PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$35

Julio Estrela (Lapa)

Tonight carioca singer and composer Julio Estrela will be performing live in Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of Brazilian music and samba in what promises to be a wonderful show.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there are plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly Ladies Night where women get in for free all night. There will be Happy Hour until 12AM where promotions will include 2 for 1 on caipirinhas, caipvodka and mojito until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Mondays through Fridays 6PM-8PM. Additionally, tacos are half-price on Tuesdays. This is another great place to watch live streaming sports.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details

2×1 Tequila Night @ Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Located just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave in Ipanema is well known for great Mexican food, drinks and for broadcasting live sports. Tonight they will have a two for one tequila night all night that includes all shots and margaritas. Additionally, most of the wait staff and crowd speak English.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

