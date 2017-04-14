- Advertisement -

Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Famous underground club, Fosfobox in Copacabana, will host the Me So Horny Party with a special party to celebrate the latest album release from infamous hip-hop artist Drake, plus the biggest hits from Rihanna at various intervals.

Spinning the best of pop on the underground floor will be DJs Erika Ferreira, Cleon, Andrea Mafer and Rafael Ferrero. Guests who fancy themselves DJs are also invited to pick tracks throughout the night for the DJs to play.

Promotions will include shots of catuaba for all party-goers, in addition to double for one specials on caipirinhas and Jagermeister at the bar.

CLUBS:

Filhos da PUC/Quem me viu, mentiu! @ Palphita (Gávea)

Tonight, Palaphita Gávea will host a double-whammy of events. In the main club, the Quem me viu, mentiu! party will bring the biggest sertanejo hits until the early hours of the morning, courtesy of house DJs. Guests making an appearance include Matheus of The Voice Brasil, Tiago Souza and MC Andinho. Meanwhile, Palaphita Privê brings back Carnival vibes with a special appearance from bloco Filhos da PUC and guests Jamal, Cereja and Ignor Kelner.

Palaphita Gávea/Palaphita Privê – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$30 – R$60.

O Sonho Não Acabou (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the O Sonho Não Acabou party from 9PM. There will also be live music from Beatles tribute group Bad Trip Band, plus plenty of rock and roll, indie and punk throughout the night. There is also a happy hour that starts before at 6:30 PM with special promotions on drinks and is free entry. Guests only need to pay if they stay for the O Sonho Não Acabou party.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55. Free for public school teachers

ME SO HØRNY ● Lançamento Oficial DRAKE + Especial Rihanna @ Fosfobox (Copacabana)

Fosfobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Fernanda Sant’Anna, a Sambarock da Silva e Bruno Maia and Trio Coração Nordestino (Centro)

Kicking off the night at Rio Scenarium, samba singer Fernanda Sant’Anna will perform at 8:30 PM, bringing classics from Chico Buarque, Baden Powell, Sérgio Sampaio, Jackson do Pandeiro, Clube da Esquina and Novos Baianos, with DJ Marcello Sabre taking over from 11PM. At 11:30 PM, Sambarock da Silva e Bruno Maia will continue the evening’s samba, and later on in the night, Trio Coração Nordestino will bring forró to the Anexo from 4AM.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Luiza Dionizio (Lapa)

Luiza Dionizio will star tonight at Carioca da Gema singing classic hits from the legends Luiz Carlos da Vila, Toninho Geraes, Clara Nunes, João Nogueira, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Mar César will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. Later in the evening, band Afroreggae will bring more great music to Leviano, followed by bloco Picada da Primeira. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic, and the band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mud Bug (Copacabana)

Mud Bug in Copacabana provides a great selection of food and drinks, including more than thirty types of international and national beers

Mud Bug – 5PM until 3AM

Rua Rudolpho Dantas 16 – Copacabana – Tel:(21) 2543-5052

Entrance: See venue for details

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

