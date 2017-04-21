- Advertisement -



CLUBS:

Aniversário Fosfobox (Copacabana)

Tonight, Fosfobox will host the first night of their three celebratory birthday parties, which mark 13 years for the club and will continue throughout the weekend. Bringing together a lively blend of dance, EDM, funk and hip hop and playing hit songs all night long, DJs are guaranteed to keep guests dancing. Promotions will include shots of Catuaba and rounds of shots at Fosfobox’s bar.

Fosfobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$30 – R$50

SaRaVá (Centro)

La Paz in Centro will host the SaRaVá party tonight, with a special edition featuring a full lineup of Rio’s best techno DJs. With beats to keep you dancing until the early hours, the night promises to be good fun for fans of electronic music.

La Paz – 11PM

Rua do Rezende, 82 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2509-2403

Entrance: R$25 – R$30

Palaphita Funk Clube com MC Marcinho (Gávea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host a special performance from guest MC Marcinho, serving up a serious helping of funk carioca. DJs Gigga and Rafa will be spinning the biggest classics from pop, black, Latin music until the early hours, along with your favourite songs and their remixes.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay R$30 – R$40 in advance to avoid queues

Friday I’m in Love (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the Friday I’m in Love party from 9PM, bringing the best of classic 80s rock and hits from the likes of Pink Floyd, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Dire Straits, with a performance from Pedro Erthal in the garage from 10:30 PM. There is also free entry until midnight for guests who celebrate their birthdays this week, as well as for public school teachers.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55. Free for public school teachers

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Papagaio Sabido, Marcello Sabre, Toca na Surdina and Cassiano e Trio Beija-flor (Centro)

Kicking off the night at Rio Scenarium, samba group Papagaio Sabido will perform at 7:30 PM, followed by Toca na Surdina and Cassiano at 11:30 PM with the best Brazilian samba, pop and swing. Meanwhile resident DJ Marcello Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance tracks from 11PM in the Anexo, where Cassiano e Trio Beija-flor will bring the best of forró from 4AM.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Marina Iris (Lapa)

Samba singer Marina Iris will star tonight at Carioca da Gema, with renditions of samba classics by Paulo Vanzolini, João Nogueira, Cartola, Dorival Caymmi, Nássara, Pedro Caetano and Mario Lago. She will also perform songs from her 2014 album.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mud Bug (Copacabana)

Mud Bug in Copacabana provides a great selection of food and drinks, including more than thirty types of international and national beers

Mud Bug – 5PM until 3AM

Rua Rudolpho Dantas 16 – Copacabana – Tel:(21) 2543-5052

Entrance: See venue for details

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

