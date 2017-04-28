- Advertisement -





Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, legendary Rio nightclub Fosfobox invites special guest Inês Brasil, famous for her Big Brother Brasil auditions, to give a special performance at the night club.

She will join a selection of house DJs for an evening full of singing and dancing. There will also be a special Coreokê performers Ohana & Mayra.

With plenty of the biggest classics from pop, black, Latin music, the evening is guaranteed to keep party-goers dancing until the early hours.

CLUBS:

FAMØUS + Kpop Party (Centro)

La Paz in Centro will host the FAMØUS + Kpop Party party tonight, with a special K-pop edition featuring a full lineup of special DJs. With an open bar for Vodka doses and Caipivodkas until 11:30 PM and promotions on Catuaba, Antartica and Red Bull, the evening promises to be an energetic one.

La Paz – 11PM

Rua do Rezende, 82 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2509-2403

Entrance: R$10 – R$30

Palaphita Funk Clube Especial apresenta Ludmilla (Gávea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host a special performance from guest female funk carioca superstar Ludmilla, serving up a serious helping of funk beats for a night of some serious dancing. DJs Kako and Bernardo Malta will be spinning the biggest classics from pop, black, Latin music until the early hours, along with your favourite songs and their remixes.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay R$30 – R$40 in advance to avoid queues

Os Super Poderes Que a Bebida Me Dá (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the Os Super Poderes Que a Bebida Me Dá party from 9PM, bringing the best of classic rock and roll hits, plus a performance from The Holy Smokes in the garage from 10:30 PM. There is also free entry until midnight for guests who celebrate their birthdays this week, as well as for public school teachers.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55. Free for public school teachers

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

Fosfobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$30 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Papagaio Sabido, Sonzera Clube, Marcello Sabre, Neguinho da Beija-flor e Trio Aba de Couro (Centro)

Kicking off the night at Rio Scenarium, samba group Papagaio Sabido will perform at 7:30 PM, followed by Sonzera Clube at 10:30 PM with the liveliest soul and black music hits. Neguinho da Beija-flor will bring Carnival back to the venue from 10:30 PM in the main room. Meanwhile resident DJ Marcello Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance tracks from midnight in the Anexo, where Trio Aba de Couro will bring the best of forró from 3AM.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Luiza Dionizio (Lapa)

Luiza Dionizio will star tonight at Carioca da Gema singing classic hits from the legends Luiz Carlos da Vila, Toninho Geraes, Clara Nunes, João Nogueira, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mud Bug (Copacabana)

Mud Bug in Copacabana provides a great selection of food and drinks, including more than thirty types of international and national beers

Mud Bug – 5PM until 3AM

Rua Rudolpho Dantas 16 – Copacabana – Tel:(21) 2543-5052

Entrance: See venue for details

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

