Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Maze in Catete will host its live jazz night party this evening from 10PM, a long-standing staple in Rio’s music scene on the first Friday of each month.

The party, which features performances from some of Rio’s most talented jazz musicians, is hosted in the Tavares Bastos favela community and boasts an incredible view as well as great music.

The night is also well-known for its selection of cocktails and homemade snacks, so arrive ready to eat, drink and dance.

CLUBS:

Crush – Spring Break @ Fosfobox (Copacabana)

Tonight, Fosfobox will host the Spring Break party by Crush, bringing together a lively blend of the best alternative rock hits from the 2000s to today. Playing hit songs all night long, DJs Beto Artista, Sal, Matheus more others are guaranteed to keep guests dancing throughout the night. There will also be promotions on Heineken.

Fosfobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$30 – R$50

Por Que a Gente é Assim? (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the Por Que a Gente é Assim? party from 9PM. There will also be live music from Valerio Cazuza and plenty of rock and roll, indie and punk throughout the night. There is also a happy hour that starts before at 6:30 PM with special promotions on drinks and is free entry. Guests only need to pay if they stay for the Por Que a Gente é Assim? party.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55. Free for public school teachers

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

Live Jazz @ the Maze (Catete)

Today, the Maze Rio will be back with the party they are most famous for – live jazz. Enjoy the stunning views from the top of the Tavares community with a glorious audio backdrop of lively jazz. There will also be snacks of Indian food as well as a well-stocked bar of cold beers and cocktails.

The Maze Rio – 10PM

Rua Tavares Bastos, 414, Casa 66 – Catete – Tel: (21) 2558-5547

Entrance: R$40 – R$50

Pala Fiesta – Reggaeton (Gávea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Pala Fiesta – Reggaeton party with a night dedicated to reggae hits as well as their hip-hop, salsa and electronic influences. There will be an open bar between 9PM and 11PM of vodka and beers, so arrive early to make the most of the offer!

Palaphita Gávea – 11PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Mariana Iris (Lapa)

Mariana Iris will star tonight at Carioca da Gema with an opening act with Ronaldo Gonçalves at 9PM.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Daniel Rolim, Renato da Rocinha, Banda JPG and Trio Rapacuia (Centro)

Beginning at 7:30PM, Daniel Rolim will start the night’s samba at Rio Scenarium, followed by Renato da Rocinha with accompaniment from Juninho Thybau and Leandro Matos from 10:30PM. Banda JPG will also perform at 10:30 PM, bringing their usual mix of MBP and national pop and rock. From midnight, DJ Marcello Sabre will take over, and forró group Trio Rapacuia will take over from 3AM.

Rio Scenarium – 8PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

