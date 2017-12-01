- Advertisement -

We have three top picks for Friday’s Rio Nightlife, and below a list of bars and lounges that are always a good option.

PARTY:

Gafieira da MPB ao Funk (Centro) – The “Gafieira da MPB ao Funk” party is back to Centro tonight, starting at 11PM.

Taking place at Gafieira Elite, the party will make everyone shake it with the best of MPB and Carioca funk music until the sun rises.

Gafieira Elite – Rua Frei Caneca, 4 – Centro

Check the event for further details.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Bloco Desce Mas Não Sobe (Cosme Velho) – The countdown for carnival 2018 starts tonight with carnival bloc “Desce Mas Não Sobe”, which performs in Cosme Velho at 11PM.

The bloc will bring the best of “marchinhas” (typical carnival songs) and Brazilian music to Casarão Floresta, one of the coolest houses in Rio’s Zona Sul.

Casarão Floresta – Ladeira dos Guararapes, 115 – Cosme Velho

Check the event for further details.

LIVE:

Baco Exu do Blues and Rincon Sapiência (Lapa) – Tonight, Baco Exu do Blues and Rincon Sapiência, two of the most virtuous Brazilians rappers, perform at Circo Voador, in Lapa.

French writer Arthur Rimbaud and the Afro-Brazilian orishas are some of the references inspiring Baco’s work, who is original from Salvador, Bahia. Rincon, on the other hand, blens rap music with Brazilian rhythms and afrobeat.

Circo Voador – Rua dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa

Check the event for further details.

LOUNGES, BARS & PUBS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mud Bug (Copacabana)

Mud Bug in Copacabana provides a great selection of food and drinks, including more than thirty types of international and national beers

Mud Bug – 5PM until 3AM

Rua Rudolpho Dantas 16 – Copacabana – Tel:(21) 2543-5052

Entrance: See venue for details

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

