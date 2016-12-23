- Advertisement -

Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The restored mansion, Mercado das Pulgas in Santa Teresa, will host a special Christmas Samba dos Guimarães party. Tonight, Samba du Black will bring the best of live samba in what promises to be a lively night with good music and a fun crowd.

In between intervals, DJ Circero will play other samba classics among other genres.

CLUBS:

Pearl Jam (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the Pearl Jam party with ban, Black Circle in honor of the birthday guy, Eddie Vedder. Expect a night of all the great classics from this legendary rock band. There is also a happy hour at the venue that starts at 6:30 PM with free entry and great discounts on many drinks. For those that stay for the Pearl Jam party, it will be required to pay the entry free upon leaving after 9PM.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for public school teachers

Claps de Espuma (Centro)

La Paz in Centro will host the Claps de Espuma party tonight with a foam party and a special guest appearance from Vinimax and Marginal Men. There will also be several DJs spinning the best of funk in the intervals.

La Paz – 11PM

Rua do Rezende, 82 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2509-2403

Entrance: R$10 – R$30

Ahava Trance (Arpoador)

Tonight the Cave club in Arpoador will host a special Christmas edition party, Ahava Trance with plenty of trance, electro and house music from some of Rio’s most well-known DJs.

CAVE – 12AM

Rua Francisco Otaviano 20, Arpoador – Tel: (21) 3576-8024

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

Samba dos Guimarães (Santa Teresa)

Tonight at Mercado das Pulgas in Santa Teresa, there will be a special night of samba with the party Samba dos Guimarães with a special appearance from Samba du Black. In addition to wonderfully contagious rodas de samba, DJ Circero will be playing in between the intervals. Go to enjoy the bohemian and casual vibe of Santa Teresa and the laid-back yet fun-loving crowds that will be there tonight.

Mercado das Pulgas – 8PM

Rua Almirante Alexandrino, 501 – Largo dos Guimarães – Santa Teresa

Entrance: R$20 – R$30

Black Power with Nectar Gang (Centro)

Boate Boiler will host the Black Power party with a guest performance from Nectar Gang. Among the genres of music include funk, hip hop, trap, charme, afro beats, MPB, national rap, deep house and techno.

Boate Boiler – 11PM

Rua da Carioca, 74 – Centro – Tel: (21) 7853-9298

Entrance: R$25 – R$40

Bless de natal no Morro (Vidigal)

Tonight, Hostel Alto Vidigal will host the party Bless de natal no Morro. The night will bring the best Jamaican music in addition to deep, house and techno.

Hostel Alto Vidigal – 11PM

R. Armando Almeida Lima, 2 – Vidigal – Tel:(21) 98741-3036

Entrance: R$20 – R$30

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20-R$40 (Cash only)

Sigue Bailando (Gávea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Sigue Bailando party, a night completely dedicated to reggaeton with plenty of music and dancing all night.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: (see venue)

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Marina Iris (Lapa)

Marina Iris will star tonight at Carioca da Gema with an opening act from Tomaz Miranda at 9PM in what promises to be a wonderful night of excellent singing and groovy beats.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Nó na Madeira MG, Rodrigo Santos & Os Lenhadores, Adilson da Vila e a Velha Guarda Musical da Vila Isabel, DJ Marcelo Sabre, and Trio Ustrês (Centro)

Beginning at 8PM, Nó na Madeira MG will start the night at Rio Scenarium with a tribute to João Nogueira. Rodrigo Santos & Os Lenhadores will follow at 10:30 PM with the best of national rock, guaranteeing a packed dance floor. At 11PM Adilson da Vila e a Velha Guarda Musical da Vila Isabel will bring the best of samba from the samba schools. At midnight, DJ Marcelo Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance tracks. Then beginning at 3:30 AM, Trio Ustrês will perform the best of forró.

Rio Scenarium – 8PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host a night of salsa.

Mais que Nada – 10PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

