Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, there will be a special edition of Samba dos Guimarães in the classic samba venue, Mercado das Pulgas. Live on the roda de samba will be legend samba players and singers, Tomaz Miranda and Joana Rychter.

Mercado das Pulgas is a wonderfully restored mansion that is known for bringing some of the best samba acts in the city to its venue.

CLUBS:

A Ultima Festa do Ano (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the last party of the year at their venue (their New Year’s Eve party will be held in Urca) and will include the band, Dois ou Dez who will play classic hits from the 80s. Birthday girls and boys get in for free until 11PM.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for public school teachers

Nosso Sonho Pre-reveillon (Gávea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Nosso Sonho party with an open bar until 11PM of Amstel beer and vodka combos. There will also be plenty of live DJs playing the best classics across the genres. Dress to impress at this swanky venue – flip flops are strictly not allowed.

Palaphita Gávea – 6PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$30 – R$90

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20-R$40 (Cash only)

Samba dos Guimarães (Santa Teresa)

Mercado das Pulgas – 8PM

Rua Almirante Alexandrino, 501 – Largo dos Guimarães – Santa Teresa

Entrance: R$20 – R$30

Baile do LP (Copacabana)

Tonight, Baile do LP will perform live bringing Brazilian music, samba, forró, national and international rock music and pop. The views overlooking Copacabana and Ipanema are unbeatable. Please contact the venue for transportation options as caution is always advised before venturing into a favela community.

Gilda no Cantagalo – 5PM.

Rua Saint Roman – Morro do Cantagalo, Copacabana – Tel: (21) 96494-6014

Entrance: R$10 – R$22

Encontro dos Bailes – Play the Game (Centro)

Boate Boiler will host another incredible party tonight, bringing plenty of music, fun and entertainment to its dance floors. The night begins at 11PM, with DJs bringing the best of reggaeton, deep, techno, hip hop, funk and trap, including the famous La Cumbia.

Boate Boiler – 11PM

Rua da Carioca, 74, Centro – Tel: (21) 7853-9298

Entrance: R$20

Baile do Teles (Centro)

Tonight, in the alleyways of Arco de Teles, there will be the Baile do Teles party with plenty of music indoors and outdoors. DJs Klleo Ravii and Flash will be spinning classic hits all night.

Arco de Teles – 11PM

Arco do Teles e Espaço XV

Entrance: FREE

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Luiza Dionizio (Lapa)

Luiza Dionizio will star tonight at Carioca da Gema with an opening act from Roberta Nistra at 9PM. Luiza Dionizio will sing her versions of Luiz Carlos da Vila, Toninho Geraes, Clara Nunes, João Nogueira, among other classic legends as well as her own compositions.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Marcos Novatto + Groove Pimenta em Baile Brasileiro, Banda JPG, Adilson da Vila e a Velha Guarda Musical da Vila Isabel, DJ Marcelo Sabre, and Trio Aba de Couro (Centro)

Beginning at 8PM, Marcos Novatto + Groove Pimenta em Baile Brasileiro will start the night at Rio Scenarium with the best of samba. Banda JPG will follow at 10:30 PM with the best of national rock and MPB. At 11PM, Adilson da Vila e a Velha Guarda Musical da Vila Isabel will bring more classic samba. At midnight, DJ Marcelo Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance tracks. Then beginning at 3:30 AM, Trio Aba de Couro will perform the best of forró.

Rio Scenarium – 8PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Bar 48 (Ipanema)

Located in the heart of the Ipanema neighborhood, Bar 48 (Quarenta e Oito) is one of the hottest and hipster bars in the city. Tonight, there will be a special white party that will celebrate ‘the last hangover of the year’ with DJs Júlio Rodrigues & Don Capuccino animating the crowds.

Bar 48 – 6PM

48 Rua Teixeira de Melo – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2548-8484

Entrance: Free (with cover charge)

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host a night of salsa.

Mais que Nada – 10PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

—

To have an event included in the weekly Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.