- Advertisement -

Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, Sacadura 154 will bring together three major record labels to produce an unforgettable party with some of Rio’s best DJs. Expect to see the best in music from labels G-Mafia, Black or White and Baile de Pesada. Music genres that will be played include rap, trap, deep and techno.

OTHER:

Tattoo Week Rio

In its 5th edition, Tattoo Week Rio brings together the best tattoo artists of the country to showcase their work and meet other artists and possible clients. Today band DeadFish will be playing live. There will also be courses of tattoo artistry.

Centro de Convenções SulAmérica – 1PM

Av. Paulo de Frontin, 1 – Cidade Nova – Centro

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

CLUBS:

Let’s Dance (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the Let’s Dance party in special honour of David Bowie’s brithday week. Promotins include a raffle of David Bowie items and giveways for the tattoo convention this weekend. There is also a happy hour that starts before at 6:30 PM with special promotions on drinks and is free entry. Guests only need to pay if they stay for the Eu Sobrevivi a 2016 party.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55. Free for public school teachers

Quebrando a Cena: feat. DJ SET F I J I フィジ (Centro)

La Paz in Centro will host the Quebrando a Cena party tonight. Promotions will include 2 for 1 on entry until midnight. There will be plenty of funk, trap, pop and hip hop from DJs DJ Ingrid Gründig, DJ Roberto Cruz, Nathália Victória and Nicole Antunes. There will also be a special DJ set from F I J I フィジ playing the best of hip hop, future beats, house, among others. There will be shots of Catuaba throughout the night and also glitter and face paint.

La Paz – 11PM

Rua do Rezende, 82 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2509-2403

Entrance: R$25 – R$35

G-Mafia // Black or White // Baile de Pesada (Saude)

The nightlife venue Sacadura 154 will host an incredible party that reunites three major record labels – G-Mafia, Black or White and Baile de Pesada – across its three dance floors. The night will have live DJs that will play a varied mix of genres.

Sacadura 154 – 11PM

Rua Sacadura Cabral 154, Saude, Centro

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

Bridge presents Bruce Leroys (Gávea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Bridge party with special guests, the duo Bruce Leroys. Tonight will be a night of the best in electronic music. DJs Leonardo S and Gott will also be there to liven up the house.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50 on the door. In advance: R$20 – R$40 (avoids queues)

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Bia Falcão, Blood Mary and the Munster, Sandamí, DJ Marcelo Sabre, and Célio Motta (Centro)

Beginning at 8PM, Bia Falcão will start the night at Rio Scenarium with live renditions of samba. Blood Mary and the Munster will follow at 10:30 PM with the best of classic and modern pop and dance hits, guaranteeing a packed dance floor. At 11PM, Sandamí will bring the best of Brazilian music. At midnight, DJ Marcelo Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance tracks. Then beginning at 3:30 AM, Chamego Nordestino will perform the best of forró.

Rio Scenarium – 8PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Luiza Dionizio (Lapa)

Luiza Dionizio will star tonight at Carioca da Gema with an opening act with Tomaz Miranda at 9PM.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

—

To have an event included in the weekly Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.