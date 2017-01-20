- Advertisement -

Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Maze will host the Festa Labirinto tonight with live performances from DJs Paje and Dom Coimbra bringing music inspired from all corners of the world, in addition to DJ Letto that will bring plenty of music traditionally from the north of Brazil.

The Maze boasts some of the most sensational views from its venue that overlooks the city and Guanabara Bay.

OTHER:

Bier Fest Verão (Lagoa)

Bier Fest Verão will take place today, with or without rain. The location has moved – it will now be held at Parque dos Patins, the same site as the cancelled Taste in Rio event. Bier Fest Verão will reunite a group of wonderful food trucks and eateries, locally-brewed and imported beer, wine, and live music. Head down for great food, good drinks and a host of fun in a lively setting.

Parque dos Patins – 2PM

Parque dos Patins, Avenida Borges De Medeiros, Lagoa

Entrance: FREE

CLUBS:

Morta (Copacabana)

Morta is back in Fosobox tonight. DJs Sabi, Jeff Oliveira, Paula Queiroz and Matheus Gaygher will be bringing the best of pop and on the other floor, there will be the duo Mari & Mayra performing live.

Fosobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143, Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$30 – R$50

Festa Labirinto (Catete)

Today, the Maze Rio will be back with the Festa Labirinto. DJs Paje and Dom Coimbra will warm up the night with songs and genres from all over the world. DJ Letto will bring classic tracks from the north from genres such as forro, axe, baiao, technobrega, coco de roda, carimbo and maracatu. The Maze offers some of the most outstanding views from its venue that overlooks the city and Guanabara Bay.

The Maze Rio – 10PM

Rua Tavares Bastos, 414, Casa 66 – Catete – Tel: (21) 2558-5547

Entrance: R$15 – R$25

So Fraude Explica (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the So Fraude Explica party. Attractions will include a live performance starting at 10:30 PM from the band, Folks. Guests who will celebrate their birthday this week don’t pay entry – so be sure to let the venue know!

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55. Free for public school teachers

Bear Nation Clash Royale! (Centro)

La Paz in Centro will host the Bear Nation Clash Royale party that is inspired by the game, Clash Royale. Guests that put their name on the Friends List will pay R$50 entry but gain R$48 to spend at the bar. There will be plenty of live DJs playing various genres throughout the night.

La Paz – 11PM

Rua do Rezende, 82 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2509-2403

Entrance: R$30 – R$50

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

Amanha é Sabado (Gávea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Amanha é Sabado, a party that is dedicated to the quickly approaching Carnival. DJs will include Camilla Brunetta, Amanha é Sabado, Lucas Lins and Léo Serpes. Promotions include an open bar of Amstel beer and vodka combos until 11PM. Although not mandatory, in true Carnival style, Palaphita encourages coming in fancy dress. No dress code, just whatever the guest feels most comfortable in.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay R$30 – R$40 in advance to avoid queues.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Fernanda Sant’anna, Go Black, Nando do Cavaco e os Sambistas a Bordo, DJ Marcello Sabre, and Trio Pé de Serra (Centro)

Beginning at 8PM, Fernanda Sant’anna will start the night at Rio Scenarium with a mix of samba, baião and maracatu, with her own interpretations of Chico Buarque, Baden Powell, Sérgio Sampaio, Jackson do Pandeiro, Clube da Esquina, Novos Baiano, among others. Go Black will follow at 10:30 PM with the best of black, soul, disco and dance, guaranteeing a packed dance floor. At 11PM, Nando do Cavaco e os Sambistas a Bordo will bring the best of samba. At midnight, DJ Marcello Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance tracks. Then beginning at 3AM, Trio Pé de Serra will perform the best of forró.

Rio Scenarium – 8PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Marina Iris (Lapa)

Marina Iris will star tonight at Carioca da Gema with an opening act with Tomaz Miranda at 9PM.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanemahttps://www.facebook.com/BlueAgave/ – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Mud Bug (Copacabana)

Mud Bug in Copacabana provides a great selection of food and drinks, including more than thirty types of international and national beers

Mud Bug – 5PM – 3AM

Rua Rudolpho Dantas 16, Copacabana – Tel:(21) 2543-5052

Entrance: See venue for details

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

—

To have an event included in the weekly Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.