LIVE:

Vanessa da Mata (Lapa)

Tonight, Vanessa da Mata will perform live at Circo Voador with her album, Segue o Som. Part of her performance will include her classic hits Amado, Ainda Bem, Não me deixe só, Eu sou neguinha, among others. She will be joined by her music partner, Zé Manoel, which promises to be an exceptional night.

Circo Voador – 11PM

Rua dos Arcos, S/N, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2533-0354

Entrance: R$50 – R$100

CLUBS:

Groove Party VII (Centro)

La Paz in Centro will host the Groove Party VII tonight that will celebrate 7 years of this event. There will be music from seven divas including Beyonce, Rihanna, Missy Elliott, Karol Conka, Lauryn Hill, MC Carol and Erykah Badu. There will also be plenty of hip hop, old school, funk carioca, trap, dancehall, house, funk soul, among others.

La Paz – 11PM

Rua do Rezende, 82 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2509-2403

Entrance: See venue for details

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

País das Maravilhas (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the País das Maravilhas party with rock band, Plano Zero bringing the best of their classic hits live. The night is based around the Alice in Wonderland journey, taking party-goers on a journey through rock and fun. There is also a happy hour that starts before at 6:30 PM with special promotions on drinks and is free entry. Guests only need to pay if they stay for the País das Maravilhas party.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55. Free for public school teachers

Se Ganho um Beijo Seu (Gávea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Se Ganho um Beijo Seu party, a night that brings the upcoming carnival to tonight. There will be Primeiro Amor Samba Retrô with plenty of samba and DJ Silvio Rio brining a mix of beats. Promotions will include an open bar of vodka and beer until 11PM.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Fernanda Sant’anna, Go Black, Blood Mary and the Munster, Sandamí DJ Marcelo Sabre, and Maria Filó (Centro)

Beginning at 8PM, Fernanda Sant’anna will start the night at Rio Scenarium with samba, baião and maracatu. Blood Mary and the Munster will follow at 10:30 PM with the best of pop music from the 20s up until now guaranteeing a packed dance floor. At 11PM, Sandamí will bring the best of samba. At midnight, DJ Marcelo Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance tracks. Then beginning at 1:30 AM, Maria Filó will perform the best of forró.

Rio Scenarium – 8PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Luiza Dionizio (Lapa)

Luiza Dionizio will star tonight at Carioca da Gema bringing the best of samba with an opening act with Nina Rosa at 9PM.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

