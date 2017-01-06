- Advertisement -

Dress to impress at this swanky venue and be sure to arrive early – between 9PM and 11PM there is an open bar on vodka and beer.

CLUBS:

Live Jazz @ the Maze (Catete)

Today, the Maze Rio will be back with the party they are most famous for – live jazz. Enjoy the stunning views from the top of the Tavares community with a glorious audio backdrop of lively jazz. There will also be snacks of Indian food as well as a well-stocked bar of cold beers and cocktails.

The Maze Rio – 10PM

R. Tavares Bastos, 414 – Casa 66 – Catete – Tel: (21) 2558-5547

Entrance: R$40 – R$50

Eu Sobrevivi a 2016 (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the Eu Sobrevivi a 2016 (I survived 2016) party with rock band, Purano Rock bringing the best of their classic hits live. There is also a happy hour that starts before at 6:30 PM with special promotions on drinks and is free entry. Guests only need to pay if they stay for the Eu Sobrevivi a 2016 party.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55. Free for public school teachers

Guetto (Centro)

La Paz in Centro will host the Guetto party tonight, a party that is dedicated to the celebration of musical creation. Tonight, there will be plenty of new music, new launches, remixes, readaptations – anything that shows the diversity, depth and spontaneity of music. There will be live MCs performing with plenty of black music too.

La Paz – 11PM

Rua do Rezende 82, Centro – Tel: (21) 2509-2403

Entrance: R$10 – R$40

Boiler Opens Doors (Centro)

Boate Boiler will host the Boiler Opens Doors party tonight, with free entry until 1AM with a kilo of food. Tonight, there will be plenty of hip hop, trap, rap, funk, pop and sertanejo to liven up the dance floor. The food must be non-perishable and they won’t accept sugar and salt (think pasta, tins of food etc).

Boate Boiler – 11PM

Rua da Carioca, 74, Centro – Tel: (21) 7853-9298

Entrance: FREE with name on the wall and 1 kilogram of food until 1AM. After 1AM, R$25 with a kilo of food. R$50 with no food donation.

Festival Sertanejo (Gávea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Festival Sertanejo with a night dedicated to…sertanejo. There were be live acts including Bruno Bonatto, Ugo e bruno and Tiago Souza, and there will also be an open bar between 9PM and 11PM of vodka and beers, so arrive early to make the most of the offer!

Palaphita Gávea – 11PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known smaba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Mem de Sá 47, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20-R$40 (Cash only)

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Bia Falcão, Go Black, Toque de Arte invites Roberta Espinosa and Charlles Andre, DJ Marcelo Sabre, and Célio Motta (Centro)

Beginning at 8PM, Bia Falcão will start the night at Rio Scenarium with live renditions of samba. Go Black will follow at 10:30 PM with the best of black, soul, disco and dance, guaranteeing a packed dance floor. At 11PM, Toque de Arte invites Roberta Espinosa and Charlles Andre will bring the best of samba and jazz. At midnight, DJ Marcelo Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance tracks. Then beginning at 3:30 AM, Célio Motta will perform the best of forró.

Rio Scenarium – 8PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Marina Iris (Lapa)

Marina Iris will star tonight at Carioca da Gema with an opening act with Tomaz Miranda at 9PM.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42 – Loja B, Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

—

