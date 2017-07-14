- Advertisement -

Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Vive la France! The Allons Enfants party invites all expatriates, tourist and Cariocas to celebrate the Bastille Day tonight, at The Mansion Rio, in Santa Teresa.

Starting from 9PM, the party brings a line-up that pleases every taste, with DJs playing French music, R&B, international pop, deep house and fanfare music.

The party will also provide food stalls, with Le Coq offering crepes and galettes from Bretagne and Só Vinho selling the best French wine.

LIVE:

Mundo Voadora (Lapa)

Tonight, Orquestra Voadora, the the most fun fanfare band of Rio de Janeiro, lands in Lapa to perform an amazing show with the guest musicians Nicolas Krassik and the bands Biltre Damas de Ferro.

Circo Voador – 10PM

Rua dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2533-0354

Entrance: R$40 – R$80

O Rappa (Lapa)

One of the most traditional reggae-rock bands of Rio, o Rappa presents tonight at Fundição Progresso. Opening the show will be the band Comoé, while DJ Pachu run the dance floor during the breaks.

Fundição Progresso – 10PM

Rua dos Arcos, 24 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 3212-0800

Entrance: see the venue for details

CLUBS:

Rebola (Centro)

Everybody is invited to shake their bodies until the sunrise with festa Rebola (shake it, in Portuguese), where seven different DJs will be spinning the best mixture of Afro music with electronic.

Topo do Rio – 11PM

Rua Conselheiro Saraiva, 20 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2233-6393

Entrance: R$0 – R$30

Baile Funk da Gafieira (Centro)

Brazilian funk music will invade Centro tonight, with DJs Carol Stambowsk and Tjiago Cortez spinning the best of the genre, besides pop, sertanejo and pagode.

Gafieira Elite – 11PM

Rua Frei Caneca, 4 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2232-3217

Entrance: R$10 – R$30

Allons Enfants (Santa Teresa)

Celebrating The Bastille Day, the Allons Enfants party invites French expats and everyone else who is Rio to enjoy the night with French music, international pop, deep house, R&B and fanfare music. French cuisine can also be found at the party.

The Mansion Rio – 9PM

Rua Júlio Ottoni, 444 – Santa teresa – Tel: (21) 96845-8025

Entrance: R$30 – R$50

RockBox (Copacabana)

The RockBox party officially opens tonight, with DJs CIX, GABI and LALI spinning classics from the genre on the underground floor, while Dobradinha Crew runs the first lounge’s music.

Fosfobox – 11:30 PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Tel:(21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Nó Na Madeira MG, Rodrigo Santos & Os Lenhadores and Juninho Thybau (Centro)

Kicking off the night at Rio Scenarium, samba singer Nó Na Madeira MG will perform at 7:30 PM, followed by Rodrigo Santos & Os Lenhadores at 10:30 PM with the best pop rock music. Juninho Thybau will also play at 10:30 PM, bringing the best of samba hits. Resident DJ Marcello Sabre and Rafael Barreto will spin the best of Brazilian dance tracks from midnight in the main room.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Luiza Dionisio (Lapa)

Luiza Dionisio presents singles from her recently-released CD tonight, besides samba hits from Clara Nunes, João Nogueira, Luiz Carlos da Vila, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Lapa Loca (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapa Loca at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Mar César will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mud Bug (Copacabana)

Mud Bug in Copacabana provides a great selection of food and drinks, including more than thirty types of international and national beers

Mud Bug – 5PM until 3AM

Rua Rudolpho Dantas 16 – Copacabana – Tel:(21) 2543-5052

Entrance: See venue for details

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.