Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Celebrating the Friend’s Day, Bar Bukowski hosts tonight the sarcastic party “Nunca fiz amigos bebendo leite” (I never made friends drinking milk), in Botafogo.

To get the party mood started, the traditional “drunk hour” opens at 6:30 PM, with promotions on caipivodka and international beers. The famous garage karaoke begins at 8PM, where you can sing the best rock hits with your friends, followed by a live band.

Bar Bukowski is one of the coolest rock bars in Rio, attracting both Cariocas and foreigners. Like usual, only those staying for the party need pay entry.

LIVE:

Choro na Gamboa (Centro)

Tonight, Choro na Gamboa festival invites musicians Arismar do Espírito Santo, Fábio Peron, Alexandre Ribeiro, Izaías e Seus Chorões, Silvério Pontes and Choro na Rua to present the best chorinho at Rio’s Museum of Art.

Museu de Arte do Rio – 6PM

Praça Mauá, 5 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3031-2741

Entrance: FREE

Jorge Ben Jor (Lapa)

If dancing Brazilian music is what you are looking for, you cannot miss Jorge Ben Jor show tonight. On the stage, MPB and samba seasoned with rock music.

Circo Voador – 10PM

Rua dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2533-0354

Entrance: see venue for details

CLUBS:

La Paz 4 Anos (Centro)

La Paz party tonight marks the club fourth anniversary with plenty of electronic, funk carioca, trap and EDM to keep you dancing until the early hours. Open bar of Catuaba from 12AM to 1PM.

La Paz – 11PM

Rua do Rezende, 82 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2509-2403

Entrance: R$0 – R$30

Festa Gramofone (Botafogo)

The party invites DJs Tassi, Buba and Teddy Zany to play the best pop-rock hits from the 1990s and 2000s. Promotions on capirinhas’ double shots until 1AM.

Vizinha 123 – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 123 – Botafogo

Entrance: R$25

Nunca fiz amigos bebendo leite (Botafogo)

I never made friends drinking milk. This is the name of Bar Bukowski tonight’s party, which hopes to entertain you with the best rock international and Brazilian rock music all night long. The party includes rock karaoke with live band.

Bar Bukowski – 6:30 PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55. Free for public school teachers

Serge Erege (Botafogo)

The singer invites you to a musical tour tonight. From the space disco to ambient, from the synth-pop to the post punk, Erege’s show will promote you a transcendental musical experience.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$20

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Nego Álvaro (Lapa)

Samba singer Nego Álvaro will star tonight at Carioca da Gema, with renditions of samba classics and many of its subgenres, like samba de roda, o dolente, partido alto and samba-rock.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Lapa Loca (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapa Loca at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Mar César will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Ricardinho will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mud Bug (Copacabana)

Mud Bug in Copacabana provides a great selection of food and drinks, including more than thirty types of international and national beers

Mud Bug – 5PM until 3AM

Rua Rudolpho Dantas 16 – Copacabana – Tel:(21) 2543-5052

Entrance: See venue for details

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

