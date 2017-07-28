- Advertisement -

Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight the “MAR de Música” (Sea of Music) project returns to Museu de Arte do Rio, inviting to the stage band Carne Doce, DJ Rodrigo Cavalcanti and VJ Miguel Bandeira.

VJ Miguel Bandeira will run video-art projections from 6PM, while band Carne Doce, original from Goiânia, in Central Western Brazil, presents a transcendental show with intense psychedelic instrumental music.

After the show, DJ Rodrigo Cavalcanti runs the dance floor with an ecletic setlist that merges Brazilian music, afrobreat, reggae, dub, rock and gypsy music until 10PM.

LIVE:

Carne Doce (Centro)

Participating in the “MAR de Música” (Sea of Music) festival, band Carne Doce goes up on the stage to perform an intense psychedelic instrumental music. DJ Rodrigo Cavalcanti and VJ Miguel Bandeira will run the pick ups before and after the show.

Museu de Arte do Rio – 6PM

Praça Mauá, 5 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3031-2741

Entrance: R$5 – R$10

Patuá (Botafogo)

The group presents the best of forró music in Botafogo tonight, playing authentic forró versions of MPB compositions by Hermeto Paschoal, Gilberto Gil, Adriana Calcanhoto, among others.

Fuska Bar – 6PM

Rua Capitão Salomão, 52 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2266-3621

Entrance: FREE

CLUBS:

Baile da Tiradentes (Centro)

The best of funk, reggaeton, rap and pop lands at Praça Tiradentes tonight, with DJs Anderson America, Bruno Noronha and Radio Rua running the dance floor all night long.

Instituto Cultural Ruínas – 11PM

Praça Tiradentes, 75 – Centro – Tel: (21) 97423-3883

Entrance: FREE

Sem tesão não há solução (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the “sem tesão não há solução” (With no randiness ain’t no solution) party in the best sarcarstic mood. Get ready to sing along with your friends in the best garage karaoke in town and find a “drunk” hour with great promotions.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55.

Level (Copacabana)

Tonight Fosfobox will host the Level party bringing together a lively blend of dance, EDM, funk and hip hop. Guest DJs Flow & Zeo, Pedro Piu vs Brick, Afternude and MAZ will run the underground floor tonight.

Fosfobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$30 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Juninho Thybau (Centro)

Samba singer Juninho Thybau performs at Rio Scenarium tonight, entertaining the audience with samba compositions by Grupo Fundo de Quintal, Cartola, Monarco, Noel Rosa, Nelson Cavaquinho, João Nogueira, among others. Band JPG and samba singer Alessandro Cardozo are also some attractions playing tonight.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Rogê (Lapa)

Samba singer Rogê will star tonight at Carioca da Gema, making everyone dance with renditions of the best samba classics.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Lapa Loca (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapa Loca at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Mar César will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Ricardinho will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mud Bug (Copacabana)

Mud Bug in Copacabana provides a great selection of food and drinks, including more than thirty types of international and national beers

Mud Bug – 5PM until 3AM

Rua Rudolpho Dantas 16 – Copacabana – Tel:(21) 2543-5052

Entrance: See venue for details

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.