Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Webfestvalda 2017 festival is back in Rio tonight, bringing over ten different music attractions to Fundição Progresso in Lapa.

Starting from 8PM, the band Kapitu presents a rock show with a spice of blues and R&B. Following will be the band Maneva, bringing the best of reggae, MPB, jazz, soul and dub music to the audience at 10PM.

From 11PM to 1:15 AM, ten promising bands from all over the country go up on the stage, like GrooVI, from Rio Grande do Sul, Saci Weré, from Brasília, Machete Bomb, from Curitiba, among others. Singer Pitty (photo) will close the night with her authentic rock music.

LIVE:

Kapitu, Maneva and Pitty (Lapa)

Tonight, rock band Kapitu, reggae band Maneva, and rock singer Pitty will be starring at the Webfestvalda festival, which will bring ten other bands from the Brazilian independent music scene.

Fundição Progresso – 8PM

Rua dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa – Tel: (21) 3212-0800

Entrance: see venue to check details

CLUBS:

Danada (Centro)

Fun is guaranteed with Danada party tonight, with free Catuaba shots and the best of funk, pop, hip hop and reggaeton playing in the pick ups.

Espaço XV – 11PM

Travessa do Comércio, 113 – Centro

Entrance: R$0 – R$10

Eu amo baile funk (Lapa)

Brazilian funk will invade Circo Voador tonight, with DJs and MCs making you dance with the hottest from the genre all night long.

Circo Voador – 11PM

Rua dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2533-0354

Entrance: see venue to check details

É proibido proibir (Botafogo)

Bar Bukowski is the place to go if you are looking for live music, karaoke, great drinks and a fun atmosphere. Tonight, everything is allowed at “É proibido proibir” party (It is forbidden to forbid), where a person will win a raffle ticket to leave the bar without paying anything.

Bar Bukowski – 6:30 PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Bico Doce and Paulinho Bandolim (Lapa)

The duo presents tonight the project “Samba Verde e Rosa” (Green and Pink Samba), a tribute to Mangueira, one of the most traditional samba schools in Rio. The repertoire includes compositions by Cartola and Nelson Cavaquinho.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Lapa Loca (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapa Loca at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Mar César will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

Finis Africae (Lapa)

The band Finis Africae celebrates its thirtieth anniversary tonight at Teatro Odisséia, bringing the best of Brazilian rock music to the audience.

Teatro Odisséia – 7PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 66 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2226-9691

Entrance: R$15 – R$30

Bossa Tropical (Copacabana)

Singer Maria Lucia Priolli presents a show tonight specially dedicated to Bossa Nova, inviting Amanda Bravo and Cristiano Sauma to participate on the presentation.

Beco das Garrafas – 7:30 PM

Rua Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2543-2962

Entrance: R$40

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

