- Advertisement -

Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Get ready to have a blast tonight, with the encounter between two of the coolest Brazilian music parties in Rio, Cremosa (Creamy) and Mistério do Planeta (The Planet’s Mystery), and the group Noites do Norte, at the Cordão da Bola Preta in Cinelândia.

Starting at 11PM, DJs Otavio Cypriano, Rodrigo Cavalcanti, Rafael Cassel and Nicolle Neumann will be spinning a wide variety of Brazilian music’s gems, from North of Brazil’s technobrega to Brasília’s rock’n roll from the 1980s.

Following will be the group Noites do Norte, making everyone dance with traditional rhythms from Pará (North of Brazil), like carimbó, lambada and brega, and also Latin rhythms like cumbia. Free entrance until 11:30 PM.

LIVE:

Pablo Barroso (Botafogo)

Tonight, guitar player presents to the audience the compositions from its first album, at Audio Rebel. Barroso’s work finds inspiration in jazz music and Brazilian Popular Music.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$20

Amanda Bravo & Quarteto Sambalanço (Copacabana)

Singer manda Bravo and band present a show specially dedicated to Bossa Nova and its most beautiful compositions. The show will also bring “sambalanço”, Bossa Nova’s dance rhythm.

Beco das Garrafas – 9PM

Rua Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 25432962

Entrance: R$40

CLUBS:

Arraiá da Batmakumba (Cinelândia)

A party dedicated to Brazilian music in all of its diversity: from Afro to pop rock. DJs Collet, Gomes and Matheus Marins will be running the pick ups until late night, under a festa junina atmosphere.

Rival – 11PM

Rua Álvaro Alvim, 33 – Cinelândia – Tel: (21) 2240-4469

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

Cremosa, Noites do Norte and Mistério do Planeta (Cinelândia)

The two coolest parties of Brazilian Music gathers with group Noites do Norte tonight, promoting a unique nightlife experience to you. Free entrance until 11:30 PM.

Cordão da Bola Preta – 11PM

Rua da Relação, 3 – Cinelândia – Tel: (21) 2221-5586

Entrance: R$0 – R$20

Quem me viu mentiu (Gávea)

Tonight, Festa “Quem me viu mentiu” (Who saw me, lied) brings the best Brazilian pop-folk music, Sertanejo, to Palaphita Gávea. Open bar with beer Amstel and vodka drinks from 9PM to 11PM.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay R$30 – R$40 in advance to avoid queues

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Luiza Dionisio (Lapa)

Luiza Dionisio presents singles from her recently-released CD tonight, besides samba hits from Clara Nunes, João Nogueira, Luiz Carlos da Vila, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

PUBS & BARS:

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.