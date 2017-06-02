- Advertisement -



Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight Criolo presents his latest album “Espiral de Ilusão” (Spiral of Illusion) for the first time to a Rio audience, at Circo Voador.

Internationally known for his politically engaged lyrics, with involving beats and sensible poetry, Criolo dedicated his last work to the most Brazilian of all music genres: the samba.

DJs Nyan, Dan Dan and Marco will be in charge of the warm up, starting from 10PM, setting fire on the stage with the hottest black music, soul, rap and samba set lists.

LIVE:

10,000 Maniacs (Aterro do Flamengo)

American band 10,000 Maniacs performs in Vivo Rio tonight, bringing his authentic alternative rock to Rio’s audience.

Vivo Rio – 10PM

Avenida Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Aterro do Flamengo – Tel: (21) 2272-2901

Entrance: R$95 – R$320

Criolo (Lapa)

Rapper Criolo inovates tonight at Circo Voador, presenting his latest album Espiral de Ilusão, entirely dedicated to samba music.

Circo Voador – Starting from 10PM

Rua dos Arcos, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2533-0354

Entrance: R$60 – R$140

The Maze’s Live Jazz (Catete)

The coolest jazz party in Rio is back. Live musicians playing top quality jazz music on the top of Favela Tavares Bastos with the most spectacular view of Cidade Maravilhosa. Resident DJs will be playing latin music in the breaks.

The Maze – 10PM

Rua Tavares Bastos, 414/416 – Catete – Tel: (21) 2558-5547

Entrance: R$40 – R$50

CLUBS:

English x American (Botafogo)

Bar Bukowski invites you to experience the duel between the best American and English rock music of all times.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55. Free for public school teachers

Me So Horny (Copacabana)

You will dance all night long with the best of pop, funk and hip-hop at Fosfobox. Free catuaba shots distributed on the floor.

Fosfobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$25 – R$50

Vem pro Pala – Open Format (Gávea)

The most eclectic party of Rio arrives in Palaphita Gávea tonight, pleasing all music tastes. Resident DJs will play house, Brazilian funk, sertanejo, pop, among other genres.

Palaphita Gávea – 6PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: FREE

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Pretinho da Serrinha (Lapa)

If you are looking for great live samba in Lapa, Rio Scenarium is the right spot. Tonight, Pretinho da Serrinha plays classic compositions at 10:30 PM. Opening show with Lu Fogaça, at 7:30 PM

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

Luiza Dionizio (Lapa)

Luiza Dionizio will star tonight at Carioca da Gema singing classic hits from the legends Luiz Carlos da Vila, Toninho Geraes, Clara Nunes, João Nogueira, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Mud Bug (Copacabana)

Mud Bug in Copacabana provides a great selection of food and drinks, including more than thirty types of international and national beers

Mud Bug – 5PM until 3AM

Rua Rudolpho Dantas 16 – Copacabana – Tel:(21) 2543-5052

Entrance: See venue for details

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

