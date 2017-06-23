- Advertisement -

Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, it’s time for Baile do Almeidinha and Hamilton de Holanda (photo) at Circo Voador, in Lapa, starting from 9PM.

One of Cariocas’ favorite samba balls, Baile do Almeidinha gathers the best instrumentalists from the Brazilian Popular Music to make everyone dance all night long.

Tonight, Baile do Almeidinha invites musicians Arthur Maia and João Cavalcanti. Opening the ball will be the band Sexteto Sucupira. DJ Marcello MBGroove will be running the floor during the breaks.

LIVE:

Hamleto Stamato Trio – Speed Samba Jazz 5 (Lapa)

The trio performs tonight at TribOz, bringing a jazz show that includes compositions by Thelonious Monk, Dizzie Gillespie and Raul de Souza.

TribOz – 9PM

Rua Conde de Lages, 19 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2210-0366

Entrance: R$30

The Outs + Mdnight Mdnight (Botafogo)

Tonight, band Mdnight Mdnight brings to the stage its psycho pop music, while The Outs will amaze the audience with its dancing psychodelic rock compositions.

Audio Rebel – 7:30 PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$20

CLUBS:

Trash (Botafogo)

A nostalgic party that takes you back to the 1990s and 2000s, with the best of pop, hip hop, rock and teen music from that time. Special shots for the first hundred people.

Espaço Rampa – 11PM

Avenida Repórter Nestor Moreira, 42 – Botafogo

Entrance: R$15 – R$25

Quadrilha do Rock (Botafogo)

A rock party in a Festa Junina atmosphere, including DJs, rock karaoke and the traditional wedding. Happy hour starting from 6:30 PM.

Bar Bukowski – 6:30 PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55.

Funkton (Vidigal)

The best of Brazilian funk and Latin reggaeton meet at Vidigal tonight. Pop, hip hop and trap also promise to be on the set list.

Mirante do Arvrão – 11PM

Rua Armando Almeida Lima, 8 – Vidigal – Tel: (21) 99596-0338

Entrance: R$15 – R$20

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Hamilton de Holanda and Baile do Almeidinha (Lapa)

Tonight, Hamilton de Holanda and Baile do Almeidinha return to Circo Voador with one of the best live samba shows of Rio. Opening the night will be group Sexteto Sucupira. DJ Marcelo MBGroove will be in charge of the music during the breaks.

Circo Voador – 9PM

Rua dos Arcos, s/n -Lapa – Tel: (21) 2533-0354

Entrance: R$20 – R$60

Marina Iris (Lapa)

Samba singer Marina Iris will star tonight at Carioca da Gema, with renditions of samba classics by Paulo Vanzolini, João Nogueira, Cartola, Dorival Caymmi, Nássara, Pedro Caetano and Mario Lago. She will also perform songs from her 2014 album.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Lapa Louca (Lapa)

It’s time for Lapa Louca at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Mar César will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mud Bug (Copacabana)

Mud Bug in Copacabana provides a great selection of food and drinks, including more than thirty types of international and national beers

Mud Bug – 5PM until 3AM

Rua Rudolpho Dantas 16 – Copacabana – Tel:(21) 2543-5052

Entrance: See venue for details

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

