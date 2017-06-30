- Advertisement -

Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The night promises an unforgettable musical encounter at Circo Voador, with singers Dona Onete and Francisco El Hombre performing from 10PM.

The “queen of carimbó”, Dona Onete brings to the stage the folkloric music from Pará, North of Brazil. Mexican singer Francisco El Hombre, on the other hand, visits a variety of rhythms on his show: from Latin salsa to MPB.

Opening the main shows will be the singer, composer and DJ Jaloo, with electronic music, and BRAZA, band with funk, soul, reggae and rock influences.

LIVE:

Passioni Italiane (Lapa)

Tonight, group Ensemble San Carlino de Milano presents a show to celebrate the 450th anniversary of Italian composer Claudio Monteverdi, bringing a repertoire with the most brilliant masterpieces from Italian medieval music.

Sala Cecília Meirelles – 8PM

Largo da Lapa, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2332-9223

Entrance: see venue for price details

Tribute to Jimi Hendrix (Botafogo)

Victor Biglione runs a show dedicated to the legendary guitar player Jimi Hendrix, who would turn 75 this year. The night promises to amaze you hypnotizing guitar solos.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$30

CLUBS:

Funkneja – Esqueci como namora (Lapa)

With its teasing name, Funkneja – Esqueci como namora (I forgot how to date) invites people to dance with funk and sertanejo music in a very flerty atmosphere.

Gafieira Elite – 11PM

Rua Frei Caneca, 4 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2232-3217

Entrance: R$10 – R$25

Baladinha Jungle (Botafogo)

Tonight, DJ Gagau Dieckmann runs Baladinha Jungle’s dance floor, a party to open the weekend in style with rhythms like hip hop, funk, house and soul.

Jungle Garden Pub – 6PM

Rua Martins Ferreira, 48 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2537-2191

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

Basement (Copacabana)

Basement party invades Fosfobox tonight. On the first floor, DJs João Lemoz, Rob Phillips and Rodrigo Octavio bring the best of funk, hip hop and others; on the second floor, DJs Binho S and Gustavo Tata will be spinning house music.

Fosfobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$30 – R$60

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Dona Onete and Francisco El Hombre (Lapa)

A night to celebrate the musical diversity, Circo Voador invites tonight singer Dona Onete, bringing Brazilian North’s genre carimbó, and Mexican musician Francisco El Hombre, who mixes indie, folk, salsa and even MPB in his work. Opening te show will be independent bands Jallo and BRAZA.

Circo Voador – 10PM

Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2533-0354

Entrance: R$50 – R$100

Marina Iris (Lapa)

Samba singer Marina Iris will star tonight at Carioca da Gema, with renditions of samba classics by Paulo Vanzolini, João Nogueira, Cartola, Dorival Caymmi, Nássara, Pedro Caetano and Mario Lago. She will also perform songs from her 2014 album.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Lapa Louca (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapa Louca at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Mar César will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mud Bug (Copacabana)

Mud Bug in Copacabana provides a great selection of food and drinks, including more than thirty types of international and national beers

Mud Bug – 5PM until 3AM

Rua Rudolpho Dantas 16 – Copacabana – Tel:(21) 2543-5052

Entrance: See venue for details

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.