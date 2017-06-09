- Advertisement -

Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight the Brazilian singer Alceu Valença performs at Armazém da Utopia, in Rio’s Port Zone, at 10PM.

Originally from Pernambuco, in the Northeast of Brazil, Alceu Valença’s music presents a strong influence of popular rhythms from his region, such as coco, maracatu, forró and repente de viola.

The show is part of the Festa Junina, Festa dos Santos Populares Portugueses, a traditional Brazilian celebration that happens in June all over the country, with typical food, music and dances.

LIVE:

Senyawa (Botafogo)

Tonight the Indonesian duo Senyawa, formed by instrumentalists Rully Shabara and Wukir Suryadi, lands in Audio Rebel to present a mix of experimental music… not for everyone.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$25 – R$30

CLUBS:

Manda Nudes (Centro)

A party for the singles to celebrate the Valentine’s month. Pop, funk, trap, hip hop and sertanejo will be playing on the dancefloor. Including games like beerbong, bodyshot and lapdance.

Espaço Acústica – 11PM

Praça Tiradentes, 2 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2232-1299

Entrance: R$15 – R$35

Back in Bahia (Centro)

Bahian music will invade Rivalzinho tonight. Djs Collete, Samurai and Lindote will be in charge of the music until 12AM.

Rivalzinho – 7PM

Rua Álvaro Alvim, 33 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2240-4469

Entrance: FREE

Crush! Aliens Exist at Fosfobox (Copacabana)

A party dedicated to Blink 182 and other rock bands. Pop music will be played in the second dancefloor all night long.

Fosfobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$0 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Lira and Juçara Marçal (Centro)

Tonight, Experia Festival, in Centro’s Caixa Cultural, invites the artists Lira and Juçara Marçal to present the latest and most sophisticated works from Brazilian independent music.

Caixa Cultural – 7PM

Avenida Almirante Barroso, 25 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3980-3815

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

Alceu Valença (Centro)

Participating on Festa dos Santos Portugueses (The Portuguese Saints Party, a festa junina), singer Alceu Valença will perform his most famous forró compositions, like “Morena Tropicana” and “Coração Bobo”, making the audience dance all night.

Armazém da Utopia – 10PM

Avenida Rodrigues Alves, s/n, Armazém 6 – Port Zone (Centro) – Tel: (21) 2516-4857

Entrance: R$15 – R$30

Arraiá do Pede Teresa (Centro)

If you are looking for a festa junina this Friday, this party is the right place to go. Live forró and samba with group PedeTeresa, with great food stalls and cool atmosphere.

Arraiá do Pede Teresa – 6PM

Praça Tiradentes, Centro

Entrance: FREE

Marina Iris (Lapa)

Samba singer Marina Iris will star tonight at Carioca da Gema, with renditions of samba classics by Paulo Vanzolini, João Nogueira, Cartola, Dorival Caymmi, Nássara, Pedro Caetano and Mario Lago. She will also perform songs from her 2014 album.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

PUBS & BARS:

Bar da Nalva (Lapa)

Bar da Nalva is a modest bar where Rio youngsters get together to listen to live samba music and share a cold beer. Interesting people and great vibe.

Bar da Nalva – 8AM to 2AM

Rua Sílvio Romero, 8 – Lapa– Tel: (21) 2509-4717

Entrance: FREE

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

NBA Finals @ Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Blue Agave in Ipanema is always a great place to watch the NBA Finals, as well as enjoy some Mexican food, and heavily poured drinks. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the large expat crowd.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.