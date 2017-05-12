- Advertisement -

Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Artist Arnaldo Antunes and band Mombojó promise to amaze the audience with a special Brazilian music performance tonight at Circo Voador in Lapa.

With his pop/rock/MPB references, São Paulo composer Antunes will launch his latest album, “Live in Lisbon”, playing tracks like “Antes” and “Põe Fé que Já É”.

Mombojó will bring to the crowd its regional spice from Recife (Northeast of Brazil), with an interesting conjugation between traditional and contemporary music.

LIVE:

SWEET EMOTION (Vila Isabel)

Fun is guaranteed for rock lovers with Sweet Emotion. The night will be dedicated to Aerosmith, and some of the legendary band’s greatest songs, like “Dream On”, “I don’t wanna miss a thing” and “Crazy” will be on the playlist. Double shots of tequila and Jagermeister all night long!

Calabouço Heavy & Rock Bar – 10PM

R. Felipe Camarão, 130 – Vila Isabel, Rio de Janeiro – RJ – Tel: (21) 2268-7014

Entrance: R$20 – R$22

Arnaldo Antunes & Mombojó (Lapa)

On this show, rock/pop/MPB artist Antunes will launch his latest album “Live in Lisbon”, recorded in Portugal. Group Mombojó will also perform tonight, involving the public with its regional contemporary music from Recife (Northeast of Brazil).

Circo Voador – 10PM

Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa

Entrance: R$50 – R$100

Encuentros del Sur (Copacabana)

The Latin American musical essence lands on Beco das Garrafas tonight, celebrating the traditional Latin music with Uruguai pianist Rodrigo G Pahlen, Argentina guitar player Hernan Romero and Brazilians Bernardo Aguiar (drums) and Gabriel Grossi (harmonica).

Beco das Garrafas – 11:30PM

R. Duvivier, 37 – J, K, L – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – Tel: (21) 2543-2962

Entrance: R$40

CLUBS:

Funk Beer Food! (Lapa)

A night dedicated to Brazilian funk music and beer. Five hours of open bar and free hot dogs from 1AM to 3AM. The first thirty people in the VIP area will get a burger for free.

Club Six – 10PM

Rua das Marrecas, 38, Centro – (21) 2510-3230

Entrance: R$20 – R$100

SANTA edição Sereias + Glitter + Darkroom (Centro)

What about partying tonight in the coolest mermaid style? The party at Espaço Acústica tonight is dedicated to these mystic amazing sea creatures. The best dressed up mermaid of the night will win a prize in cash! THe public will enjoy some funk, indie, sertanejo and MPB on the first floor, and trap, funk and hits on the second.

Espaço Acústica – 11PM

Praça Tiradentes, nº 02 e 04 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2222-7525

Entrance: R$15 – R$35

Festa PT edição Catuaba (Botafogo)

The party promises to please every single music taste, with the best of funk, pop, hip hop on the first floor, and rock, indie and pop rock on the second. Catuaba shots for the first ones and for the dancers on the floor.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107, Botafogo – (21)2226-9691

Entrance: R$30 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Nando do Cavaco e Terno de Malandro (Lapa)

Good Brazilian Popular Music, like chorinho and samba de raiz with Nando do Cavaco. Brazilian classic composers, like Clara Nunes, Martinho da Vila and Moreira da Silva, will be honoured in the stage.

Café Cultural Sacrilégio – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 81, Centro – (21)3970-1461

Entrance: R$35

Mal de Raiz, Marquinho Sathan and Band JPG (Lapa)

One of Cariocas and Gringos favorite spots to enjoy Brazilian music, Rio Scenarium hosts Mal de Raiz tonight, who bring a new tone to some old “forgotten” samba songs; Marquinho Sathan, with his vast samba repertoire; and Band JPG, playing MPB and national pop-rock in guitar and cajón.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro – (21)3147 9000/9001

Entrance: R$35

PUBS & BARS:

Botto Bar (Praça da Bandeira)

Botto Bar, in Zona Norte, is particularly famous for its amazing variety of beer labels and its twenty taps of chopp (draft beer). One cannot miss Botto Bar’s delicious snacks, inspired in German, English and Belgium and, of course, Brazilian food. The nice atmosphere is guaranteed with rock and blues playing during the whole night.

Botto Bar – 5PM – 2AM

Rua Barão de Iguatemi, 205, Praça da Bandeira – (21)3496-7407

Entrance: Free

Saloon 79 (Botafogo)

Saloon 79 provides a great unique environment for drinking, eating and rocking out. Fun decor and vibe, this original rocker bar gets loud at night with live bands.

Saloon 79 – 7PM

Rua Pinheiro Guimarães 79- Botafogo – Tel: (21) 7544-5151

Entrance: Check with venue

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

