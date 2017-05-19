- Advertisement -

Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – In the beginning of the 2000s, MOO was considered by Cariocas one of the coolest electro parties in town. After some years “on pause”, MOO is back in the Cidade Maravilhosa at Éden tonight, at 11PM.

Besides inviting the MOO party DJs Diogo Reis (photo) and Badenov, resident DJ Mauricio Lopes will be playing the best of electronic music. Recently inaugurated, Éden club hosts alternative parties and cultural events in Centro’s Port Zone.

LIVE:

Anjos de Vidro and Chico Brown (Botafogo)

Band Anjos de Vidro will bring to Audio Rebel’s stage its progressive rock with a touch of funk. Composer Chico Brown will show the audience his eclectic musical vibe, with influences that pass by Brazilian Popular Music, Instrumental Music, Latin, Heavy Metal and Simphonic Music.

Audio Rebel – 7PM

Entrance: R$20

Mariza (Aterro do Flamengo)

Mozambican singer Mariza brings to Vivo Rio tonight some of her interpretations of the Portuguese musical culture, but also Rythim & Blues and Cape Verdean music.

Vivo Rio – 8PM

Avenida Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Aterro do Flamengo – Tel: (21) 2272-2901

Entrance: R$100-400

CLUBS:

MOO + Maurício Lopes (Centro)

Known as one of the coolest electro parties in Rio, MOO arrives at Éden Club tonight, with DJs Diogo Reis (MOO), Badenov (MOO) and Maurício Lopes.

Éden – 11PM

Rua Sacadura Cabral, 109 – Centro

Entrance: R$20

Velcro with Luana Hansen (Centro)

Tonight, Velcro party plays the best of Brazilian funk, inviting São Paulo DJ Luana Hansen. Resident DJs will play pop, hip hop, funk and bass on the first floor, and rock, pop-rock and indie on the second.

La Paz – 11:30 PM

Rua do Rezende, 82 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2509-2403

Entrance: R$25 – R$30

Drunk Hour @Bar Bukowski (Botafogo)

Every Friday, you start partying early at Bar Bukowski, with doors opening at 6:30 PM. At 8PM, you can take your change at Bukowski’s Garage Karaoke. Resident DJs play rock and pop hits all night long.

Bar Bukowski – 6:30 PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: FREE for those who leave the venue until 10PM. R$43 – R$55 for those who stay. Free for public school teachers.

Palaphita Convide: Flow & Zeo (Gávea)

You can check the best of House and Techno at Palaphita Gávea, with special guest Flow & Zeo. Mumbaata Live, Nepal and Rodrigo Correira will also be in charge of the music.

Palaphita Gávea – 6PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay R$30 – R$40 in advance to avoid queues.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Mosquito (Lapa)

Enjoy a chill, informal samba show with singer Mosquito, whose repertoire includes the classics of samba and his own compositions.

Roda do Sambastião, Band JPG and Forró Chamego Nordestino will also perform tonight.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Luiza Dionisio (Lapa)

Luiza Dionisio presents singles from her recently-released CD tonight, besides samba hits from Clara Nunes, João Nogueira, Luiz Carlos da Vila, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

