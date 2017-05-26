- Advertisement -

Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Psychedelic music is about to invade the MAR, at the Museu de Arte do Rio’s terrace tonight. Starting from 6PM, the museum in Centro will host Boogarins, band from Goiânia, at Central-West of Brazil, formed by Benke Ferraz, Dinho Almeida, Raphael Vaz and Ynaiã Benthroldo.

Manie Gang, with DJ Crew (from Manie Dansante party), will complete tonight’s amazing experience, bringing to the museum a mix of jazz, electro blues and swing from the 1920’s, 30’s and 40’s.

The show is part of MAR de Música (Sea of Music), project by Rio’s Art Museum that intends to gather different Rio tribes to celebrate the diversity of Brazilian music with a democratic price.

LIVE:

Quarteto Radamés Gnatalli – Série Sala de Música: Primeira Noite (Lapa)

On its inauguration night, Série Sala de Música (Music Room Series) will honor the notorious composer Beethoven. Quarteto Radamés Gnatalli, Waldyr Bertipaglia, Marcio Miguel Costa, Thiago Martins and Leonardo Hilsdorf promise to fascinate the public, playing some of Beethoven’s greatest masterpieces.

Sala Cecília Meirelles – 8PM

Largo da Lapa, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2332-9223

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

Boogarins + Manie Gang at the MAR (Centro)

Group Boogarins runs this edition of “MAR de Música” (Sea of Music), event organized by Rio’s Museum of Art to celebrate the Brazilian music diversity in a democratic way. An unforgettable and unusual night is guaranteed with Boogarins’ psychodelic music and lysergic rock.

Museu de Arte de Rio – 6PM

Praça Mauá, 5 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3031-2741

Entrance: R$5 – R$10

Lucas Freitas (Glória)

In the series New Brazilian Talents, jazz house Triboz will host tonight seventeen year-old piano player Lucas Freitas. The self-taught artist’s repertoire includes compositions like “My Romance”, “All the things you are”, “Autumn Leaves” and “Naima”.

Triboz – 6PM

Rua Conde de Lages, 19 – Lapa, Rio de Janeiro – Tel: (21) 2210-0366

Entrance: R$15

I KOKO (Botafogo)

Italian duo I KOKO, formed by polyvalent artists La Tia and El Niño, will present their electro pop music, influenced by rock and dark punk, tonight at Audio Rebel.

Audio Rebel – 10PM

Rua Visconde de Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$20 – R$25

CLUBS:

Potter Party – The Magic is Back! (Centro)

A must-go not only for Harry Potter fans, but for all of those who are willing to enjoy a fun night, with good music and an amazing witchcraft atmosphere. Free shots included, like Harry Potter’s “butter beer” and “unicorn blood”. In the line up, pop, EDM, hip hop, funk, indie and rock.

Espaço Acústica – 11PM

Praça Tiradentes, 2 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2232-1299

Entrance: R$25 – R$40

Bar Bukowski Declara: Eu Amo Você! (Botafogo)

Tonight, the trendiest rock bar in Zona Sul will be hosting “Bar Bukowski Declara: Eu Amo Você! (Bukowski Bar Declares: I love You!) party that will bring the best of rock’n’roll, from Jimmy Hendrix to The Who.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55. Free for public school teachers

PalaFiesta Reggaeton (Gávea)

The second edition of the party will make you dance the sensual rhythm of reggaeton like tomorrow did not exist. Big time. DJ’s Silvio Rio and Jonny Green will run the pick-ups.

Palaphita Gávea – starting from 6PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: FREE (door closes at 1AM).

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Marquinho Sathan (Lapa)

One of Cariocas and Gringos favorite spots to enjoy Brazilian music, Rio Scenarium hosts Marquinho Sathan tonight, who bring a vast samba repertoire to entertain the audience. Groups Chutando o Balde and Go Black will open the night with Brazilian Popular Music, samba, soul and disco music.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20 – R$40 (cash only)

Marina Iris (Lapa)

Samba singer Marina Iris will star tonight at Carioca da Gema, with renditions of samba classics by Paulo Vanzolini, João Nogueira, Cartola, Dorival Caymmi, Nássara, Pedro Caetano and Mario Lago. She will also perform songs from her 2014 album.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Caverna (Botafogo)

The rock’n’roll atmosphere pub is famous for its unbelievable home-made burgers and exquisite drinks. A new burger recipe is included in the menu every week, and a new veggie burger one every month. A great place to try along with friends and for pre-gaming.

Caverna Bar – 6PM to 2AM

Rua Assis Bueno, 26 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3507-5600

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

