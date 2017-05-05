- Advertisement -

Friday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Maze, hostel in Catete ran by British expat Bob Nadkarni, will host its live jazz night party this evening from 10PM, a long-standing staple in Rio’s music scene on the first Friday of each month.

The party, which features performances from some of Rio’s most talented jazz musicians, is hosted in the Tavares Bastos favela community and boasts an incredible view as well as great music.

The night is also well-known for its selection of cocktails and homemade snacks, so arrive ready to eat, drink and dance.

CLUBS:

True Faith #11(Centro)

La Paz in Centro will host the True Faith #11 Internationale editie party tonight. On the UPLOAD floor, DJs Dirk Ivens (DJ Set), Jose Roberto Mahr, Ricardo Cassolatto and André Malheiro will be playing EBM, Synthpop, Electro and Minimal Wave. On the DOWNLOAD floor, DJs Kleber Tuma and Wilson Power will be playing Post Punk, Goth Rock, Dark Wave e Industrial.

La Paz – 11PM

Rua do Rezende, 82 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2509-2403

Entrance: R$30

Lapafest (Lapa)

It’s time again for Lapafest at Leviano bar tonight. Singer Lucas de Moraes will start off the night on the first floor performing a roda de samba with well-known samba classics. DJs Aílton Area and Cauê will be spinning the best of samba, funk, hip hop and electronic. The band Johnny’s will also be there performing the best tracks from the international rock scene.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$20-40

Live Jazz @ the Maze (Catete)

Today, the Maze Rio will be back with the party they are most famous for – live jazz. Enjoy the stunning views from the top of the Tavares community with a glorious audio backdrop of lively jazz. There will also be snacks of Indian food as well as a well-stocked bar of cold beers and cocktails.

The Maze Rio – 10PM

Rua Tavares Bastos, 414, Casa 66 – Catete – Tel: (21) 2558-5547

Entrance: R$40 – R$50

I Feel Good! (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the I Feel Good! party with rock band Pardais bringing its authentic rock songs. The show starts at 11:30 PM.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55. Free for public school teachers.

The Bride Night

In honor to the bride’s month, tonight Palaphita will host the Bride Night party with DJ Silvio Rio, famous for its edits and exclusive mashups. From Hip-Hop to Funk, but also playing Trap, Deep and Indie Rock!

Palaphita Gávea – 11PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Marina Íris (Lapa)

Popular Brazilian Music singer Marina Íris sings tonight at Carioca da Gema. Cartola, João Nogueira and Dorival Caymmi are some references of Marina’s work.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Chutando o Balde, Mosquito, Sonzera Club, DJ Marcelo Sabre e Forró com Conterrâneos (Centro)

The night starts at 7:30 PM with Chutando o Balde, a band that brings traditional and modern samba together. At 10:30 PM, at Stage 1, Mosquito performs the best of the classic samba. On the Annex Salon, at 10:30 PM, Sonzera Club entertains the audience with soul and black music. From midnight, DJ Marcelo Sabre is in charge of the Annex Salon with good remixes of the Brazilian Popular Music. At 3AM, the public can dance some forró with Forró com Conterrâneos.

Rio Scenarium – 8PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada offers a lively and friendly night, drawing in a younger crowd just as much during the week as on the weekend. Tonight, they host their weekly pop and rock party with live bands and a great atmopshere.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE for women. See site for details.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Cinco de Mayo @ Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

