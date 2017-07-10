- Advertisement -

Monday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight the Peña Argentina party celebrates the Argentina’s Independence Day at the Brazil-Argentina Cultural Institute, in Botafogo.

Starting from 6PM, the free event will gather live traditional Argentina music, typical food, and folkloric dances, like the “chacarera”, which the visitors will have the opportunity to learn in a free workshop.

The event is aimed at spreading the Argentina’s arts and culture and promoting the encounter between the Latin American communities in Rio.

LIVE:

Pena Argentina Dia da Independencia (Botafogo)

Nazareth Moreaux (Copacabana)

Tonight, pianist Nazareth Moreaux performs at Beco das Garrafas along with the guest musician Luiz Moreaux, who will present the show “Filho de Peixe” (Son of Fish).

Beco das Garrafas – 7PM

Rua Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2543-2962

Entrance: R$20

CLUBS:

Glow Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the Glow Party is back with black lights, glow sticks, DJs and samba to New Mariuzinn Copacabana. Caipirinhas will be free until 12AM and there will be live samba music and dancers. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, cumbia, trap, reggaeton, funk, pop, and hip hop throughout the night. Additionally, there will be promotions on beers and caipirinhas all night and tequila shots will be distributed randomly.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 1077 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$40 – R$60

I Hate Mondays (Copacabana)

Tonight, party I Hate Mondays returns to Fosfobox. Seven different DJs will run the two floors, and singer Livia Cruz will perform at the event.

Fosfobox – 11:55 PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$30 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Samba do Trabalhador (Andaraí)

Renascença Clube, at Andaraí, hosts every Monday the “Samba do Trabalhador” (the worker’s samba) with famous composer and singer Moacyr Luz. There are different guest musicians every week.

Renascença Clube – 5 PM

Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí, RJ – Tel: (21) 3253-2322

Entrance: R$20

Roda de Samba with Rixxa (Lapa)

Vocalist Rixxa will be accompanied tonight by brilliant percussionists and members of the Zeca Pagodinho band to provide three hours of lively samba.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: See venue for details.

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Blue Agave Copa (Copacabana)

As well as great drinks and authentic Mexican food, the Blue Agave bar in Copacabana is one of the best places to watch live sports. Make sure to check out the original Blue Agave located in Ipanema also.

Blue Agave – 6PM

Rua Aires Saldanha 21C – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: Free

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Lord Jim Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim Pub in Ipanema is a great place to go for live streaming national and international sports. Promotions during the night include two-for-one specials on Jim’s Lager. Happy Hour is also from 6PM to 8PM on Mondays through Friday.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 6PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 44 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: R$15

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.