Monday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – If you are looking for an off-Zona Sul (South Zone) spot to enjoy traditional Brazilian music, Samba do Trabalhador is the place to go tonight.

Starting from 5PM, Samba do Trabalhador (The Worker’s Samba) was created in 2005 and is specially dedicated to the workers, who go straight to the roda de samba when they get off the clock.

Samba do Trabalhador takes place at Clube Renascença, an over fifty-year-old venue in Andaraí (in the Tijuca’s region). Musician Moacyr Luz and its group run the roda de samba.

LIVE:

Misancene (Botafogo)

An event that gathers cinema, theater and music, Misancene invites tonight singers Marcella Rica and André Sigaud to perform indie music at Viziha 123 stage. DJs Carolina Godinho and Aline Mohamad will be running the dance floor.

Vizinha 123 – 8PM

Rua Henrique Novaes, 123 – Botafogo

Enrance: R$10 – R$15

CLUBS:

Glow Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the Glow Party is back with black lights, glow sticks, DJs and samba to New Mariuzinn Copacabana. Caipirinhas will be free until 12AM and there will be live samba music and dancers. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, cumbia, trap, reggaeton, funk, pop, and hip hop throughout the night. Additionally, there will be promotions on beers and caipirinhas all night and tequila shots will be distributed randomly.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 1077 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$40 – R$60

I Hate Mondays (Copacabana)

Tonight, party I Hate Mondays returns to Fosfobox. Seven different DJs will run the two floors, and singer Livia Cruz will perform at the event.

Fosfobox – 11:55 PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$30 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Samba do Trabalhador (Andaraí)

Renascença Clube, at Andaraí, hosts every Monday the “Samba do Trabalhador” (the worker’s samba) with famous composer and singer Moacyr Luz. There are different guest musicians every week.

Renascença Clube – 5 PM

Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí, RJ – Tel: (21) 3253-2322

Entrance: R$20

Roda de Samba Pedra do Sal (Saúde)

Tonight, it’s samba time as Roda de Samba returns to Pedra do Sal, the birthplace of samba in Rio. The roda de samba events are known for their casual and easygoing atmosphere with people dancing well into the night. Before attending, make sure to check the event’s Facebook page for possible changes to the schedule.

Pedra do Sal – 7PM

Largo João da Baiana – Saúde

Entrance: Free

Roda de Samba with Rixxa (Lapa)

Vocalist Rixxa will be accompanied tonight by brilliant percussionists and members of the Zeca Pagodinho band to provide three hours of lively samba.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: See venue for details.

Maria Lucia Priolli (Copacabana)

The singer brings to the audience a repertoire full of the best bossa nova and samba songs. Following Priolli on the guitars will be Alexandre Immianowsky and Carlos Suka.

Beco das Garrafas – :30 8PM

Rua Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 25432962

Entrance: R$40

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

As well as great drinks and authentic Mexican food, the Blue Agave bar in Ipanema is one of the best places to watch live sports. Make sure to check out the original Blue Agave located in Copacabana also.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Lord Jim Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim Pub in Ipanema is a great place to go for live streaming national and international sports. Promotions during the night include two-for-one specials on Jim’s Lager. Happy Hour is also from 6PM to 8PM on Mondays through Friday.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 6PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 44 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: R$15

