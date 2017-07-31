- Advertisement -

Monday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – It is time to get the party mood started all over again as The Glow Party returns to New Mariuzinn Copacabana tonight, at 11PM.

DJ Cauê Campean will be spinning a setlist with selected house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia and funk music, while Dj DLuccio will run the pick ups with world music, pop, trap and deep house.

The party includes free caipirinhas until 12AM, tequila shots randomly distributed on the floor, face painting, among other surprises.

LIVE:

Clube do Blues with Charles Zanol (Tijuca)

Tonight, Charles Zanol Blues Trio shares the stage with musicians Pedro Leão and Dawton Mendes in a show with the best of blues’ classics.

Pub Panq’s – 8PM

Rua Desembargador Isidro, 45 – Tijuca – Tel: (21) 2268-5697

Entrance: R$15

Kiko Continentino and Lucyinha Lima (Lapa)

The two musicians celebrate their birthday with a sophisticated show of instrumental music and MPB tonight.

Casa da Música – 7PM

Rua Joaquim Silva, 67 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 3852-2515

Entrance: see venue for details

CLUBS:

Avalanche (Lapa)

The Avalanche party brings to Lapa tonight the best of reggae, soul, American funk and Latin American music, with DJs Daniel Juca, Calani and Gramboy in charge of the dance floor.

Ganjah Lapa – 7PM

Rua do Rezende, 76 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2224-4585

Entrance: R$5

Glow Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the Glow Party is back with black lights, glow sticks, DJs and samba to New Mariuzinn Copacabana. Caipirinhas will be free until 12AM and there will be live samba music and dancers. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, cumbia, trap, reggaeton, funk, pop, and hip hop throughout the night. Additionally, there will be promotions on beers and caipirinhas all night and tequila shots will be distributed randomly.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 1077 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$40 – R$60

I Hate Mondays (Copacabana)

Tonight, party I Hate Mondays returns to Fosfobox. Seven different DJs will run the two floors, and singer Livia Cruz will perform at the event.

Fosfobox – 11:55 PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$30 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Samba do Trabalhador (Andaraí)

Renascença Clube, at Andaraí, hosts every Monday the “Samba do Trabalhador” (the worker’s samba) with famous composer and singer Moacyr Luz. There are different guest musicians every week.

Renascença Clube – 5 PM

Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí, RJ – Tel: (21) 3253-2322

Entrance: R$20

Roda de Samba Pedra do Sal (Saúde)

Tonight, it’s samba time as Roda de Samba returns to Pedra do Sal, the birthplace of samba in Rio. The roda de samba events are known for their casual and easygoing atmosphere with people dancing well into the night. Before attending, make sure to check the event’s Facebook page for possible changes to the schedule.

Pedra do Sal – 7PM

Largo João da Baiana – Saúde

Entrance: Free

Roda de Samba with Rixxa (Lapa)

Vocalist Rixxa will be accompanied tonight by brilliant percussionists and members of the Zeca Pagodinho band to provide three hours of lively samba.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: See venue for details.

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Blue Agave Copa (Copacabana)

As well as great drinks and authentic Mexican food, the Blue Agave bar in Copacabana is one of the best places to watch live sports. Make sure to check out the original Blue Agave located in Ipanema also.

Blue Agave – 6PM

Rua Aires Saldanha 21C – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: Free

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Monday through Friday, Happy Hour is 6PM to 8PM and Monday is half-price steak night starting at 8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Lord Jim Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim Pub in Ipanema is a great place to go for live streaming national and international sports. Promotions during the night include two-for-one specials on Jim’s Lager. Happy Hour is also from 6PM to 8PM on Mondays through Friday.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 6PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 44 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: R$15

