- Advertisement -

Monday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – If you are looking for an off-Zona Sul (South Zone) spot to enjoy traditional Brazilian music on this Dia dos Namorados, or Valentine’s Day, Samba do Trabalhador is the place to go tonight.

Starting from 5PM, Samba do Trabalhador (The Worker’s Samba) was created in 2005 and is specially dedicated to the workers, who are supposed to go straight to the samba after their office hour.

Samba do Trabalhador takes place at Clube Renascença, an over fifty-year-old venue in Andaraí (in the Tijuca’s region). Tonight, musician Moacyr Luz and its group make a performance dedicated to Dia dos Namorados.

LIVE:

Amor e Paz (Centro)

Following the Valentine’s mood, instrumentalists Lourenço Vasconcellos (vibraphone), Carmen Rosas (flute) and Pablo Arruda (counterbass) will perform tonight at Casa da Música with a repertoire that includes Avena de Castro and Pat Metheny.

Casa da Música – 7:30 PM

Rua Joaquim Silva, 67 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3852-2515

Entrance: See venue to check details

Notre Jam (Laranjeiras)

For those looking for a chill easy-going night, this is certainly a great option: group Notre Jam plays at Moviola contemporary pop music with a jazz approach. The repertoire includes Prince, Donald Fagen, Sade, Adrian Belew, Peter Gabriel, Sting, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Moviola – 8PM

Rua das Laranjeiras, 280 – Laranjeiras – Tel: (21) 3040-2800

Entrance: Check venue for details

Sylvio Fraga Quinteto (Ipanema)

Tonight, musician Sylvio Fraga and its band present their new songs, like “A Migração” (The Migration), which will be included in their new album.

Casa de Cultura Laura Alvim – 8PM

Avenida Vieira Souto, 176 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2332-2090

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

Tiago Iorc (Barra)

The perfect show for those willing to celebrate Valentine’s with romantic ballads. On the stage, singer and guitar player Tiago Iorc will present the latest from his pop-rock music.

Metropolitan – 10PM

Avenida das Américas, 3000 – Barra da Tijuca – Tel: (21) 4003-6464

Entrance:See venue to check details

CLUBS:

Afroreggae + DJ Marcelinho MG (Lapa)

Tonight the Leviano bar in Lapa will present Lunes Sessions, bringing the best of afroreggae and classics from MPB, soul and pop rock brazuca. DJ Marcelhino MC will be bringing the best of hip hop on the first floor, spinning tunes throughout the night.

Leviano Bar – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

Glow Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the Glow Party is back with black lights, glow sticks, DJs and samba to New Mariuzinn Copacabana. Caipirinhas will be free until 12AM and there will be live samba music and dancers. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, cumbia, trap, reggaeton, funk, pop, and hip hop throughout the night. Additionally, there will be promotions on beers and caipirinhas all night and tequila shots will be distributed randomly.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 1077 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$40 – R$60

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Samba do Trabalhador (Andaraí)

Renascença Clube, at Andaraí, hosts every Monday the “Samba do Trabalhador” (the worker’s samba) with famous composer and singer Moacyr Luz. There are different guest musicians every week.

Renascença Clube – 5 PM

Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí, RJ – Tel: (21) 3253-2322

Entrance: R$20

Roda de Samba Pedra do Sal (Saúde)

Tonight, it’s samba time as Roda de Samba returns to Pedra do Sal, the birthplace of samba in Rio. The roda de samba events are known for their casual and easygoing atmosphere with people dancing well into the night. Before attending, make sure to check the event’s Facebook page for possible changes to the schedule.

Pedra do Sal – 7PM

Largo João da Baiana – Saúde

Entrance: Free

Roda de Samba with Rixxa (Lapa)

Vocalist Rixxa will be accompanied tonight by brilliant percussionists and members of the Zeca Pagodinho band to provide three hours of lively samba.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: See venue for details.

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Monday through Friday, Happy Hour is 6PM to 8PM and Monday is half-price steak night starting at 8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

NBA Finals @ Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts – especially the NBA Finals. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Tonight is Game 5 with Warriors up 3-1 over the Cavs.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.