Monday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight it’s samba time as Roda de Samba returns to Pedra do Sal, the birthplace of samba in Rio.

The roda de samba events start early and are known for their casual, easygoing atmosphere with people dancing well into the night.

Before attending, make sure to check the event’s Facebook page for possible changes to the schedule.

LIVE:

Notre Jam (Laranjeiras)

For those looking for a chilled easy-going night, this is certainly a great option: group Notre Jam plays at Moviola contemporary pop music with a jazz approach. The repertoire includes Prince, Donald Fagen, Sade, Adrian Belew, Peter Gabriel, Sting, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Moviola – 8PM

Rua das Laranjeiras, 280 – Laranjeiras – Tel: (21) 3040-2800

Entrance: Check venue for details

CIMI (Humaitá)

Tonight, singer CIMI brings her show “Beija o Vidro” (Kiss the Glass) to Humaitá, with a very poetic and delicate repertoire.

Espaço Cultural Sérgio Porto – 8:30 PM

Rua Humaitá, 163 – Humaitá – Tel: (21) 2535-3846

Entrance: R$15 – R$30

Orquestra Barroca da Unirio (Urca)

The baroque orchestra of the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro presents tonight a repertoire dedicated to the works of Bach, Telemann and Vivaldi.

Sala Villa Lobos Unirio – 8PM

Avenida Pasteur, 463 – Urca

Entrance: FREE

CLUBS:

Afroreggae + DJ Marcelinho MG (Lapa)

Tonight the Leviano bar in Lapa will present Lunes Sessions, bringing the best of afroreggae and classics from MPB, soul and pop rock brazuca. DJ Marcelinho MC will be bringing the best of hip hop on the first floor, spinning tunes throughout the night.

Leviano Bar – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

Glow Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the Glow Party is back with black lights, glow sticks, DJs and samba to New Mariuzinn Copacabana. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, cumbia, trap, reggaeton, funk, pop, and hip hop throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 1077 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$40 – R$60

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Samba do Trabalhador (Andaraí)

Renascença Clube, at Andaraí, hosts every Monday the “Samba do Trabalhador” (the worker’s samba) with famous composer and singer Moacyr Luz. There are different guest musicians every week.

Renascença Clube – 5 PM

Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí, RJ – Tel: (21) 3253-2322

Entrance: R$20

Roda de Samba Pedra do Sal (Saúde)

Pedra do Sal – 7PM

Largo João da Baiana – Saúde

Entrance: Free

Samba do Rezende (Lapa)

An authentic roda de samba’s atmosphere, with singer Margarete Mendes and band Mojubá. Starting from 7PM, the roda de samba promises to honor greatest names from the samba history.

Santo Refúgio – 7PM

Rua do Rezende, 28 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 96867-5121

Entrance: FREE

Roda de Samba with Rixxa (Lapa)

Vocalist Rixxa will be accompanied tonight by brilliant percussionists and members of the Zeca Pagodinho band to provide three hours of lively samba.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: See venue for details.

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Blue Agave Copa (Copacabana)

As well as great drinks and authentic Mexican food, the Blue Agave bar in Copacabana is one of the best places to watch live sports. Make sure to check out the original Blue Agave located in Ipanema also.

Blue Agave – 6PM

Rua Aires Saldanha 21C – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: Free

Lord Jim Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim Pub in Ipanema is a great place to go for live streaming national and international sports. Promotions during the night include two-for-one specials on Jim’s Lager. Happy Hour is also from 6PM to 8PM on Mondays through Friday.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 6PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 44 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: R$15

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.